By Andrea Figueras

Unilever, the owner of Sunsilk shampoo and Dove soap, raised guidance for a key profitability margin after sales beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter, led by growth at its personal-care and beauty and wellbeing businesses.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer-goods giant said it now expects an underlying operating margin of at least 18% this year compared to previous forecasts of a modest improvement on the 16.7% margin it reported last year.

The upgrade takes the margin outlook above the 17.1% that analysts expected, according to a market consensus provided by the company.

At 0852 GMT, shares were up 4.9% at 4,614 pence.

The company reported 3.7 billion euros ($4.01 billion) in net profit for the first half, up from EUR3.55 billion in the prior-year period, while its gross margin-a key sector metric-stood at 45.7%.

Unilever reported sales of EUR16.1 billion, up 2.2% on year in the second quarter. Analysts had forecast sales growth of 1.9% to nearly EUR16.02 billion.

The company's personal-care business contributed EUR3.5 billion to the total, accounting for the lion's share of revenue as customers continued to spend on deodorants and oral care. Meanwhile, the beauty and wellbeing division, which houses Unilever's hair and skin care brands, brought in EUR3.4 billion in sales.

While sales came in above expectations, underlying growth of 3.9% was slightly shy of analysts' 4.2% forecast. The result marks a deceleration compared with the first three months of the year, when the company reported underlying growth of 4.4%.

"While quarterly sales missed forecasts, the improvement in margins points the way to improved profitability later in the year," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said.

Unilever said it continues to expect underlying sales growth between 3% and 5% this year.

Chief Executive Hein Schumacher said pricing continued to moderate as expected. The ice cream business--behind brands like Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, Wall's and Breyers--is the only unit that reported a contraction in underlying sales for the quarter, at 0.5%.

Earlier this year, Unilever said it would hive off the ice cream division and potentially list or sell it as a stand-alone business. The group said the separation process is underway and on track to be completed by the end of next year as it works on the legal entity set-up, the standalone operating model and financials.

"We remain convinced that this is in the best long-term interest of both Unilever and ice cream," Schumacher said in an earnings call.

Unilever embarked on consultations with workers' representatives as it aims to simplify its business. The company previously said 7,500 jobs would be affected as part of a restructuring plan aimed at saving EUR800 million over the next three years.

"There is much to do, but we remain focused on transforming Unilever into a consistently higher performing business," Schumacher said.

"There are signs of progress at Unilever given its reorganization and new strategy, however we think it will take time," RBC Capital Markets analysts James Edwardes Jones and Emma Letheren said in a note to clients.

The company reported EUR3.70 billion in net profit for the first half.

Write to Andrea Figueras at andrea.figueras@wsj.com

