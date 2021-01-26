Log in
UNILEVER PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
News 


Unilever : Seaweed-inspired technology could make self-cleaning surfaces a reality

01/26/2021 | 11:46am EST
Research scientists discovered that the seaweed species, Delisea Pulchra has an amazing natural chemical defence mechanism that protects it from bacterial contamination. It can disrupt the bacteria's communication systems, stopping them from talking to each other and forming biofilms (a collection of micro-organisms that grow on many surfaces) which they then use to spread and grow.

'In dirty waters, seaweed biology blocks the communication between bacteria so that it cannot colonise and build up on healthy surfaces of the plant,' explains Unilever's R&D Programme Director of Biotechnology and Biosourcing, Dr Neil Parry.

Now, after ten years of extensive research into this biological superpower, 'we have successfully replicated this in the lab as Lactam, an organic compound developed from natural chemicals in seaweed. And we're ready to start trialling it in Unilever cleaning products,' Neil adds.

Just like its seaweed sibling, Lactam is biodegradable. And just like its ocean counterpart, it has the ability to control potential contamination using signalling methods used in nature.

Unilever plc published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:45:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 50 341 M 61 201 M 61 201 M
Net income 2020 5 823 M 7 079 M 7 079 M
Net Debt 2020 22 338 M 27 157 M 27 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 132 B 160 B 160 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 63,0%
