Unilever : Seaweed-inspired technology could make self-cleaning surfaces a reality

Research scientists discovered that the seaweed species, Delisea Pulchra has an amazing natural chemical defence mechanism that protects it from bacterial contamination. It can disrupt the bacteria's communication systems, stopping them from talking to each other and forming biofilms (a collection of micro-organisms that grow on many surfaces) which they then use to spread and grow.

'In dirty waters, seaweed biology blocks the communication between bacteria so that it cannot colonise and build up on healthy surfaces of the plant,' explains Unilever's R&D Programme Director of Biotechnology and Biosourcing, Dr Neil Parry.

Now, after ten years of extensive research into this biological superpower, 'we have successfully replicated this in the lab as Lactam, an organic compound developed from natural chemicals in seaweed. And we're ready to start trialling it in Unilever cleaning products,' Neil adds.

Just like its seaweed sibling, Lactam is biodegradable. And just like its ocean counterpart, it has the ability to control potential contamination using signalling methods used in nature.