    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:38:09 2023-05-25 am EDT
4147.00 GBX   -0.60%
07:28aUnilever South Asia president sells more shares
AN
05/24UNILEVER PLC : Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
05/24Fitch Maintains Unilever's Ratings on Strong Diversification, Market Position
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever South Asia president sells more shares

05/25/2023 | 07:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Wednesday and Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Unilever PLC - London-based consumer products - Sanjiv Mehta, president of Unilever South Asia and member of Unilever leadership executive, sells 7,976 shares at GBP42.78, worth GBP341,227, on Monday. Mehta had sold 33,999 shares on Friday last week.

----------

NatWest Group PLC - Edinburgh-based bank - Robert Begbie, chief executive officer of NatWest Markets, sells 100,000 shares at GBP2.70, worth GBP270,270. John-Paul Thwaite, CEO of Commercial & Institutional for the ring-fenced bank, sells 80,000 shares at GBP2.71, worth GBP216,400. Both sales are on Wednesday.

----------

Frasers Group PLC - Shirebrook, England-based owner of House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels retail chains - Put options sold by Founder Mike Ashley over 150,000 shares that were set to expire in September are exercised at GBP9.00 per share, worth GBP1.4 million. Ashley settles the exercise through the purchase of a spread bet equivalent to 150,000 shares at GBP9.01, also worth GBP1.4 million. Ashley also buys a spread bet equivalent to 100,000 shares at GBP7.06, worth GBP705,500. His investment vehicle MASH Holdings Ltd sells a put option over 800,000 shares, expiring in September, at GBP8.00, worth GBP6.4 million. All four transactions are on Wednesday. Ashley on Tuesday had settled an exercise for 250,000 shares with a spread bet for the same number and also had bought a spread bet over 100,000 shares. Ashley has a 71% voting interest in Frasers.

----------

British Land Co PLC - London-based commercial property development and investment - CEO Simon Carter buys 42,592 shares at average 356.86p, worth GBP151,994, on Wednesday.

----------

Hays PLC - London-based staff recruitment - Chief Customer Officer Steve Weston sells 111,293 shares at GBP1.12, worth GBP125,006, on Wednesday.

----------

Duke Royalty Ltd - Europe and North America-focused royalty financing - Chief Investment Officer Charles Cannon Brookes buys 382,470 shares at 30.14p, worth GBP115,276, on Wednesday. Now has 8.6 million shares, a 2.1% stake.

----------

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 59 845 M 64 405 M 64 405 M
Net income 2023 6 149 M 6 618 M 6 618 M
Net Debt 2023 23 533 M 25 326 M 25 326 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 3,63%
Capitalization 121 B 130 B 130 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 126 988
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 47,96 €
Average target price 49,95 €
Spread / Average Target 4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hein Schumacher Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sam Kini Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-0.24%130 009
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.45%344 895
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.06%74 264
ESTEE LAUDER-23.47%67 869
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-2.22%63 445
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT14.41%29 939
