  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange -  03/22 11:37:49 am
3552.5 GBX   -2.58%
12:41pUNILEVER : Statement on war in Ukraine
PU
12:11pUNILEVER : World starts work on a plan to fix plastic pollution
PU
03/01UNILEVER : We're introducing paper tubs for our Carte D'Or ice cream
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Unilever : Statement on war in Ukraine

03/03/2022 | 12:41pm EST
We are deeply shocked by the senseless acts of violence being perpetrated against the innocent people of Ukraine and we condemn the Russian state's invasion for what it is: a brutal act of war against a neighbouring sovereign country.

We join the many voices calling for its end, and hope that peace, human rights, and the international rule of law will prevail.

The people of Ukraine are utmost in our thoughts at this desperate time and we have been focused on doing everything we can to protect the safety of our 146 employees and their families across the country.

To support the global humanitarian response, we are working with NGO partners on the ground to donate €5m worth of food, personal care and hygiene products to those impacted by the war. We have also launched a company-matched global employee giving programme.

Alan Jope, Unilever CEO

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 17:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 52 160 M 57 859 M 57 859 M
Net income 2021 5 824 M 6 460 M 6 460 M
Net Debt 2021 22 796 M 25 286 M 25 286 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 112 B 125 B 125 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 95,6%
