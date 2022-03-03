Unilever : Statement on war in Ukraine

We are deeply shocked by the senseless acts of violence being perpetrated against the innocent people of Ukraine and we condemn the Russian state's invasion for what it is: a brutal act of war against a neighbouring sovereign country.

We join the many voices calling for its end, and hope that peace, human rights, and the international rule of law will prevail.

The people of Ukraine are utmost in our thoughts at this desperate time and we have been focused on doing everything we can to protect the safety of our 146 employees and their families across the country.

To support the global humanitarian response, we are working with NGO partners on the ground to donate €5m worth of food, personal care and hygiene products to those impacted by the war. We have also launched a company-matched global employee giving programme.

Alan Jope, Unilever CEO