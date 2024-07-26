SUPPLEMENT DATED 25 JULY 2024 TO THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM DATED 16 MAY 2024

Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V.

(guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, Inc.)

Unilever Capital Corporation

(guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Unilever PLC and Unilever United States, Inc.)

and

Unilever PLC

(guaranteed by Unilever United States, Inc.)

U.S.$25,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme

This Supplement (the "Supplement") to the Information Memorandum dated 16 May 2024 (the "Information Memorandum") which comprises a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") constitutes a supplement to the Information Memorandum for the purposes of Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and is prepared in connection with the U.S.$25,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme (the "Programme") established by Unilever Finance Netherlands B.V. ("UFN") (guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Unilever PLC ("PLC") and Unilever United States, Inc. ("UNUS" and together with PLC in its capacity as guarantor, the "Guarantors")), Unilever Capital Corporation ("UCC") (guaranteed on a joint and several basis by PLC and UNUS) and PLC (guaranteed by UNUS) (together, the "Issuers"). Terms defined in the Information Memorandum have the same meaning when used in this Supplement, except where the context otherwise requires and save as otherwise defined below.

This Supplement is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Information Memorandum and any other supplements to the Information Memorandum issued by the Issuers and the Guarantors.

The Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), in its capacity as the competent authority under the UK Prospectus Regulation, has approved this Supplement. The FCA only approves this Supplement as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the UK Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of either the Issuers, the Guarantors or the quality of the securities that are the subject of this Supplement.

Each of UFN, UCC and PLC in their capacities as Issuers, and PLC and UNUS in their capacities as Guarantors, accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Supplement. Each of UFN, UCC, PLC and UNUS declares that, to the best of its knowledge, the information contained in this Supplement is in accordance with the facts and the Supplement makes no omission likely to affect the import of such information.

For the period of 12 months after the date of the Information Memorandum, copies of this Supplement and the Information Memorandum, together with the other documents listed in the "General Information" section of the Information Memorandum and the information incorporated by reference in the Information Memorandum by this Supplement will be available for inspection on the website of Unilever (https://www.unilever.com/investor- relations/debt-investors/unilever-european-bond-programme/).

PURPOSE OF THIS SUPPLEMENT

The purpose of this Supplement is to (i) incorporate by reference into the Information Memorandum the PLC 2024 First Half Results (as defined below) and accordingly amend the section titled "Documents Incorporated by