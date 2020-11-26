Log in
UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/26 03:39:44 am
4631.5 GBX   +1.57%
03:21aUNILEVER : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains
RE
11/25UNILEVER N : to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins
PU
11/25UNILEVER : to Acquire SmartyPants Vitamins
BU
Unilever : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains

11/26/2020 | 03:21am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher in early trade on Thursday, but gains were limited as an extension of coronavirus restrictions in Germany and grim economic growth forecasts for the United Kingdom dented sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, with tech and healthcare sectors leading gains. The benchmark index ended a four-day winning streak in the previous session as investors cashed in on gains after a vaccine-fuelled rally.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany will extend restrictive measures imposed early this month to rein in a second wave that is sweeping much of Europe, until at least Dec. 20, as COVID-19 infection numbers remained high.

UK's domestically exposed stocks stabilised after a sell off in the previous day, as Finance Minister Rishi Sunak warned the economy was on course to shrink by 11.3% this year and unveiled plans to borrow amounts not seen before in Britain's peacetime.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin in light of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

In company news, consumer goods group Unilever rose 1.5% on agreeing to buy U.S.-based vitamin company SmartyPants Vitamins. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.04% 391.84 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
UNILEVER PLC 1.75% 4648 Delayed Quote.4.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 50 627 M 60 431 M 60 431 M
Net income 2020 5 921 M 7 068 M 7 068 M
Net Debt 2020 22 484 M 26 838 M 26 838 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 134 B 159 B 159 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,34 €
Last Close Price 51,02 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC4.82%159 095
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.03%342 954
UNILEVER N.V.-0.41%150 967
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.19.01%88 886
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY23.11%72 611
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED10.97%68 461
