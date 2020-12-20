Unilever : The UK Plastics Pact - Our Progress on Plastics

In October we launched our largest refill trial yet in Asda's new sustainability store in Leeds, testing three different refill formats across seven of our brands - Persil, PG Tips, Radox, Cif, Simple, Pukka and Alberto Balsam. The trial represents a real-world 'test and learn' to understand what works best for consumers in a retail environment.

Touch-free refill machines, developed by circular economy experts Beauty Kitchen, dispense Alberto Balsam, Radox, Simple and Persil laundry liquid into reusable aluminium or stainless-steel bottles which shoppers can use again and again. Each of these bottles has a unique QR code which will allow full traceability - so we can track the full buy, use, refill process to help gain better insights into the circular model. Customers can use these QR codes to track the lifecycle of their refillable bottle and see how much plastic and carbon has been saved.

Self-serve containers: Unilever tea brands PG Tips and Pukka will be available through self-serve containers or 'hoppers' for loose tea and tongs to self-dispense fully biodegradable teabags. Shoppers will be able to take their own reusable container into store or buy one there.

Cif in-home refills have an entire bay dedicated to the ten times concentrated refill sprays, which allow consumers to use a Cif spray bottle for life, while using 75% less plastic than the standard cleaning bottle.