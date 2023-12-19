Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
Unilever / Barclays Fireside Chat
London, 15h00 GMT / 16h00 CET, Thursday 14th December 2023
Speakers:
Hein Schumacher
Chief Executive Officer, Unilever
Warren Ackerman
Head of European Consumer Staples, Barclays
Page | 1
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
Hello, everybody. I'm Warren Ackerman, Head of Consumer Staples at Barclays. I hope you're well. It's great to be hosting this fireside chat with Unilever's CEO, Hein Schumacher. Thanks for your time Hein.
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
Morning Warren.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
Lot's to talk about. So let's get cracking, so first question and it's the feedback from the plan that you set out in in October. The feedback I've had is that whilst people were constructive, there was also a feeling that they've heard some of these elements before.
So the big question, I'm guessing, is what's really different this time? You know, P&G, it took five years. Are there areas of low hanging fruit? Or is it just going to take time to get some of this stuff fixed?
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
Right. You know, there are some key differences, I think, versus the past. I think, first of all, we have, you know, talked about doing fewer things better with greater impact. So, you know, we're making real choices when it comes to, you know, what areas we want to focus on for top line growth. Talk about market development, talk about superiority. And I'm sure we're going to go deeper on that one a little later.
We're also talking about prioritisation of our resources, and that's behind the top 30 brands. What's really different is the new organisation, we should stop calling it new, but we're, you know, putting our finishing touches to it.
But it's a really major change for the company and I'm very keen to push that one through all the way to the max. Also, there I'm happy to go a bit deeper.
So we have put a new leadership in place. You know, we changed around and there's still some more change on that one to come.
So, look, I think there are quite a number of things are very different. I'm just a bit careful to to call it out as a strategy. You know, this is an action
Page | 2
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
plan. Internally, by the way, we label it as the GAP, the Growth Action plan, but it's also very well meant to close the gap. I'm realising with this, you know, we're trading at a discount, absolutely determined to close that discount. I think we have many reasons that we can do that. So, you know, also the perceived change within the company is actually very high.
Now, when you talk about the you know, when will you see the first the first fruits of all of that, that good work? I think many things are actually already happening. I mean, first of all, we saw an inflection point in the beginning of 2023 when it came to gross margin.
There's a way to go and we're going to build on that. But it's not that, you know, things are not moving. Secondly, if you look at our business groups, the five and three of them have now moved to positive volume growth. Obviously, there's more to do and we're going to talk about that.
You know, the new leadership. Yes, to be installed on the 1st of January, but we're off to a flying start. You know, when it comes to concepts like, you know, filling the pipeline on breakthrough innovations to develop the markets again, you know, there's many things that were sort of hidden somewhere in the company. And I'm extremely keen to dial it up.
And the same goes for the superiority thinking, it was well executed in our Home Care division in the last year. They piloted it with it, you know what took it. And I'm very keen to to make it to make it all Unilever.
So I guess what I want to say is, look, it's an action plan meant to close the gap. Many things already at play. And I do see some momentum in the business.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
Okay. Can we touch on the activists? I know you don't talk about individual shareholders, but obviously Nelson Peltz and Trian is a bit different in that they've got a board seat.
Can you share with us a little bit in terms of their priorities? Are they putting any pressure to unlock value by splitting the business up? I guess the question people are all thinking is, you know, how much time do you have to implement plan A or is there actually a plan B? You know, more, you know, maybe a nuclear option where you can't unlock value from Plan A? And what I'm trying to get to is have you thought about that? And if you have, is there any kind of view around the kind of
Page | 3
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
dis-synergies or any kind of quantification of that? Because that has been a topic that keeps coming up.
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
Right. I mean, first back to Trian and to Nelson and, you know, Nelson is first of all, they are squarely behind the Growth Action Plan. And, you know, I talked about this plan, the interventions that we're making, with our full board, roughly two weeks before or week before we communicate it, to yourselves. And he's very much behind it.
I mean, he has the same interests as we have, which is to execute in the company diligently with great discipline behind the things that I just talked about. So, there is no difference on our views on that at all. And in fact, I'm benefiting, you know, from his learnings as well as from Trian.
I mean they've been on the board of other companies and I'm very open to their, to their views. Yes, there is pressure, but healthy pressure. And every company needs pressure. So I'm actually good there. Um, but you talk about the portfolio, it's not a live option at the moment. As I said, I believe the short term value creation opportunity by simply doing things better and behind the things that I talked about, pressing on with the organisation, making sure we do the right things behind our top brands. I think that's the biggest value unlock, do I think about it? Of course, I think about it. Of course I do.
It would be a bit funny if I, if I wouldn't think about the portfolio and I will always think about the portfolio because that's my role. But I'm absolutely convinced that that the immediate opportunity is to do fewer things better with greater impact. And behind the things that I talked about.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
In terms of people and organisation has obviously been a lot of changes. We've seen Hanneke Faber moving on from Nutrition, Matt Close in Ice Cream, Peter ter Kulve's got a new job now in Ice Cream, Fernando's CFO. There's been a few internal promotions like Eduardo in Home Care and Priya in Beauty and Wellness. Question is why are these the right people to run these important jobs and why is there no external coming in? And how does the new organisation unlock real value with the right leaders running the key divisions?
Page | 4
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
Right. Very good question. And I've heard the question before. Look, we've gone for all roles. We've gone through a very thorough process. And you know, when it comes to the CFO, I'm super happy, of course. Of course I'm very happy with the choice. I've gone very carefully, about these appointments because I knew they were going to be very important, but I wanted to make sure that a) all of these people have would have a proven track record, certainly within the company, and they have.
They have really performed over the last year or so. They are squarely behind plan. That's super important to me as well. And I also want to make sure that eventually when the whole leadership team is done and for example, we have still an open position in Nutrition, and there will be some changes down the road. That ultimately, we have a great mix. And a great mix is internal, external, male, female.
It's a super global team with people obviously from Latin America, I'm very happy with Esi now as the Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, because we didn't have that North American perspective in the in the top team, which I think is absolutely necessary. So, you know, when it comes to diversity and understanding and getting different perspectives, I'm sure we'll get there. But I'm very happy with the choices that we've made.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
I want to spend a bit of time on culture. I've followed Unilever long time, and I think it's safe to say there's a very distinctive culture at Unilever, humane, collegiate, democratic are some of the words I would use.
But at the same time, it hasn't been consistently winning. And you've said yourself, is your burning ambition to cut through the decision making and the red tape and have more accountability.
How do you actually change a culture and take the things that work and then adapt quickly in areas which are less effective? I'm just trying to get a sense of, you know, you got 127,000 people at Unilever, how will these people, you know, going forward get paid and get incentivised and how can you, you know, manage the speed of that transition? Because if you go too fast, there's also risk. So I'd love to get your perspective on that.
Page | 5
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
True, although the speed does need to go up. So let me be super clear about that and I'm very determined to do so and I think people but I'll get to that in a second to why you know people are very hungry actually for the change. I mean, first of all, Warren, we have very good people. You know, this company has outstanding people. You know, we are the most preferred employer, certainly in the CPG industry in 16 out of our 20 markets. And these are very large markets, India, Brazil, outstanding talent basis. And it's of course, our job to turn talent into performance.
But everywhere I go and when I speak to people, people are hungry. And, when you talk about performance culture and we should be careful here, you know, for me not to give you too lengthy answers, because this is a very, this is a topic I'm very passionate about.
But I believe when you talk about performance culture, it's a whole series of actions that you take. It's not just talking about it, but there are actions, first of all on do we allow people to be really empowered? Now, here I want to go a little deeper, if that's all right with you.
If you think of our new organisation, I want to remove the matrix and be super clear about that. We have five global verticals and we did some analysis in June-July when I came in and said "Hey, if you want to launch a new deodorant in Southeast Asia under a new brand, how many centres of decision making are there for people to make that call?" And there were simply too many.
I will not say how many, but there were a lot. I'm very keen to bring that back, in my view, the ideal world, hey, it'll take a bit, but two centres. The people there decide it or they go up one level and then you decide it there and then the decision is made. No return trips.
The new organisation allows me to enforce that. So that's number one. Secondly, it's about remuneration. We're tying remuneration much more, you know, to where people work. So they have line of sight.
Thirdly, it's about differentiation and remuneration. Unilever was quite in a corridor of somewhere between a pay out, let's say, of 80 to 120 on your variable components. We're stretching that substantially. It's about behaviours. We have many standards of leadership, as I call it, but bringing it back to just a few. And of course, it's the leadership that we talked about who needs to walk the talk. Now there's more to it.
Page | 6
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
But let me summarise by saying I think the structure will allow me, and the company to drive speed, empower people and hold them accountable. Simply because of much simpler decision making and this is something I will be on day in, day out. We're changing remuneration, so the hard stuff. And we're making sure that the things we talk about building though on the strong fundamentals that we have because we should never lose some of the good things.
Of course, we have a human culture. Of course, values are important to us. They will remain so. That was one of the reasons why I joined this company in the first place. But it doesn't mean that it should get in the way of doing things faster, better, and with greater impact.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
Okay. Thank you for that. Market share is obviously the lifeblood of FMCG companies and 38% business winning is obviously not good enough. It's fallen from 58% six-seven quarters ago.
Can you maybe try to explain the reasons for that decelerating trend and what needs to happen to get back to 50% plus consistently? People are asking "how long is it going to take?" It looks to me in the analysis I've done that in the majority of your top 30 Power Brands, most of them have lost market share over the last three years. So the question is, how do you actually arrest that decline? And how can we be confident that the 30 power brands today are the right 30 brands to continue to be in the Unilever portfolio?
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
I mean, first, competitiveness and let me be straight, the 38% that you called out is not good enough. Alright. So I think I've been clear on it. It simply has to improve. It's not a perfect metric, though. And, you know, I don't want to discount it, but I do want to caveat it for two factors.
Number one, roughly 25% of our business is not captured in that metric. And number two is it is binary, as you know. Right. So if you lose a basis point of market share, we classify it as business losing. And, you know, that's not always, the right way to look at it. All that said, year on year, it's not good enough. Now, what are we going to do about it? The good news is our top 30 brands that we called out, representing little over 70% of our business are already growing ahead of the company average, and they do perform better.
Page | 7
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
What we need to do, again, is on competitiveness. We need to grow our markets. This is super important. You know, I think just taking share and promoting more on our products is not going to deliver, that sustainable market share growth that we're looking for. Therefore, we need to embark on journeys for top brands on multiple year innovations, making sure that we develop the category, create value for our customer and for ourselves.
And that means more premiumisation. It means bigger and more scalable bets. That's what we're going to do. And I'm actually quite convinced that we will grow these categories back again. We have leading positions in around 80% of the businesses in which we play. We ought to do this and that will obviously help. Now, besides that, there are other things that we that we need to do which, you know, which we'll need to talk about. But I do see momentum behind improving. And look, we should be above the 50% hurdle on that.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
So maybe switching gears to reinvestment, I think Unilever have committed to a multi-year increase in A&P, R&D and CapEx. Can we maybe zoom in to the brand and marketing number? And it's not like for like, but it used to be 15% of sales, its now 13%. Where do you think that needs to go back to, and how much of that spend is currently behind the top 30 brands? You said it's 70% of revenues. Is it 70% of the spend? And can you reassure investors that a step up in investment can be funded by gross margin recovery rather than through a margin reset?
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
Right. So, you know, we've committed ourselves, I'm starting with your last point. We've committed ourselves to moderate margin expansion. And that's what I want to stick to. So let me be super clear on that one.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
So no reset.
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
Page | 8
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
No reset.
Secondly, when it comes to gross margin, as I mentioned, we had an inflection point in the beginning of the year. This is super important for us and I guess we're going to talk about that on the gross margin probably later. But, look, gross margin needs to improve further. We were down that was simply not acceptable.
Yes, it's growing now, but we need to continue to grow it not just based on price and mix and so forth on the top line, but also by reducing cost. And there's a plan for that. So happy to talk about that a bit more. But when it comes to going back to the resources allocation, three layers, so brand marketing investment, R&D and capital expenditure, if I add up the three, they were not pro-rata to the turnover of these top 30 brands that actually did have a higher growth momentum.
So that's what we're going to change, because of course, if we prioritise those initially to force discipline on the choices we make, then that's what we've got to do. We will increase some R&D expense. It's currently at 1.6, it will go up, and we're going to increase our capital expenditure to drive productivity, but also innovation, now from the 2.7 that we had to somewhere between 3 and 3.5.
Then you come to brand and marketing investment. You know, for me the mantra is budget follows plan. I want to make sure that the pipeline that I talked about on market development, I want to make sure that these top 30 brands are going to be unmissable, superior.
When we pilot that in Q1 and Q2 of next year, then the budgets and the spend will follow. But I didn't want to give a mantra now in the company and also not to the markets, that it's sort of a blank cheque and say, "hey, we're going to spend two percentage points more of our turnover", that will mean 1.2 billion more. It will tick up, and when you see it tick up, it will mean that the plans that we have and the priorities that we're setting that they are actually happening and that will be a great thing.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
Yeah, maybe moving to the six P's. When I think about Unilever and I think about P&G, they talk about irresistible superiority in every vector. And Unilever said that 70% of your brands are technically superior, but consumers care about everything including packaging and being frank, it feels to me, it's taken some time for the penny to drop, that everything is important for the consumer.
Page | 9
Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________
And you gave some examples of Dove US and Domestos Power Foam, where you actually have looked at all the vectors and when you've done that, there has been a really nice tick up in terms of market share and in terms of performance.
So the obvious question then is, how can you actually codify what consumers think on all the vectors? How can you actually measure that? And then secondly, how quickly can you scale those examples of Dove US and Power Foam and do it everywhere?
Hein Schumacher, Unilever:
So, on that superiority, I like our unmissable superiority, by the way. So we're going with that one. And if you think about it, you know exactly to your point, this business, CPG, is about it's about details. Everything needs to tick and tie. It all needs to come together. And it means that on these call it, six dimensions, and for us, by the way, in the proposition that P of proposition, for example, sustainability is important, but not for everybody the same.
So we need to measure it through the eyes of the consumer. We're doing that very diligently. That's a huge exercise. But at the same time we are doing it right now for a number of those brands. And for example, Warren, if you have a if you have a pack of washing sheets and you would say, look, I like this because it's a sustainable product, it doesn't mean that for someone else it, you know, he or she likes it because it's a sustainable product. So we're testing all of that. We're taking these results back and then we're going to adapt. We're doing that now for a smaller part of these top 30 brands.
We're going to roll that out. And it needs to we need to make sure that by mid-2024 we have a baseline on that unmissable superiority for more than 70% of our turnover. From there on, we're going to determine, you know, what that next leap should look like and then we'll take it forward towards the end of the year. So it's going to be a process towards the first half of the year.
We're going to do it, not look back, measure it, make sure that where the gaps are, we immediately address them very quickly and then move on from there.
Warren Ackerman, Barclays:
Page | 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unilever plc published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 14:09:14 UTC.