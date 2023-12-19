Unilever / Barclays Fireside ChatThursday 14th December 2023

plan. Internally, by the way, we label it as the GAP, the Growth Action plan, but it's also very well meant to close the gap. I'm realising with this, you know, we're trading at a discount, absolutely determined to close that discount. I think we have many reasons that we can do that. So, you know, also the perceived change within the company is actually very high.

Now, when you talk about the you know, when will you see the first the first fruits of all of that, that good work? I think many things are actually already happening. I mean, first of all, we saw an inflection point in the beginning of 2023 when it came to gross margin.

There's a way to go and we're going to build on that. But it's not that, you know, things are not moving. Secondly, if you look at our business groups, the five and three of them have now moved to positive volume growth. Obviously, there's more to do and we're going to talk about that.

You know, the new leadership. Yes, to be installed on the 1st of January, but we're off to a flying start. You know, when it comes to concepts like, you know, filling the pipeline on breakthrough innovations to develop the markets again, you know, there's many things that were sort of hidden somewhere in the company. And I'm extremely keen to dial it up.

And the same goes for the superiority thinking, it was well executed in our Home Care division in the last year. They piloted it with it, you know what took it. And I'm very keen to to make it to make it all Unilever.

So I guess what I want to say is, look, it's an action plan meant to close the gap. Many things already at play. And I do see some momentum in the business.

Warren Ackerman, Barclays:

Okay. Can we touch on the activists? I know you don't talk about individual shareholders, but obviously Nelson Peltz and Trian is a bit different in that they've got a board seat.

Can you share with us a little bit in terms of their priorities? Are they putting any pressure to unlock value by splitting the business up? I guess the question people are all thinking is, you know, how much time do you have to implement plan A or is there actually a plan B? You know, more, you know, maybe a nuclear option where you can't unlock value from Plan A? And what I'm trying to get to is have you thought about that? And if you have, is there any kind of view around the kind of