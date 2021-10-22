Unilever : U.S. business activity accelerates in October, shortages hamper factories - IHS Markit survey

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. business activity
increased solidly in October, suggesting economic growth picked
up at the start of the fourth quarter as COVID-19 infections
subsided, though labor and raw material shortages held back
manufacturing.
Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. Composite
PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services
sectors, rebounded to a reading of 57.3 in the first half of
this month from 55.0 in September. A reading above 50 indicates
growth in the private sector.
A resurgence in coronavirus infections, driven by the Delta
variant, weighed on demand for services in consumer-facing
businesses like restaurants, hotels and air travel. Together
with shortages across nearly all industries, the flare-up in
infections curbed economic activity.
Gross domestic product growth estimates for the third
quarter are mostly below a 3% annualized rate. The economy grew
at a 6.7% pace in the second quarter. The government is due to
publish its snapshot of third-quarter GDP next Thursday.
The pick up in business activity this month was driven by
the services sector. The IHS Markit survey's flash services
sector PMI rebounded to a reading of 58.2 from 54.9 in
September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading
of 55.1 this month for the services sector, which accounts for
more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Services industry businesses reported that unfinished work
piled up at the fastest clip since the data firm started
tracking the series 12 years ago. This was despite companies
boosting hiring. Businesses still complained about difficulties
finding workers.
There were 10.4 million job openings at the end of August.
About 7.7 million people were officially unemployed in
September. The labor market disconnect has been blamed on the
recently ended expanded unemployment benefits, people dropping
out to become care givers because of the pandemic as well as
fears of contracting the coronavirus. COVID-19 has also led to
early retirements and career changes.
With supply constraints showing no signs of abating,
services businesses reported paying higher prices for inputs,
supporting views that inflation was probably not as transitory
as has been argued by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Raw material shortages restrained manufacturing activity
this month. The survey's flash manufacturing PMI fell to a
seven-month low of 59.2 from a reading of 60.7 in September.
Economists had forecast the index for the sector, which accounts
for 12% of the economy, dipping to 60.3.
Factory production rose at its slowest pace since July 2020.
Like their services industry counterparts, manufacturers
reported paying more for inputs, and are passing on the higher
costs to consumers, which could keep inflation hot for a while.
The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal
consumption expenditures price index, excluding the volatile
food and energy components, increased 3.6% year-on-year in
August. The U.S. central bank has a flexible 2% target.
Procter & Gamble Co announced on Tuesday that it
would raise prices of some of its grooming, oral and skin care
products in the United States to defray higher commodity and
freight costs. Unilever warned on Thursday its prices
would have to rise further because of rising costs, including
surging energy prices.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)