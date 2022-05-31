Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/31 11:37:05 am EDT
3803.00 GBX   +8.80%
02:52pUnilever Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : British midcaps fall amid inflation concerns, Unilever lifts FTSE 100
RE
12:23pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Credit Suisse, Telecom Italia, GSK, Apple, Boeing...
Unilever Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR (UL) is currently at $48.32, up $4.34 or 9.87%


--Would be highest close since March 2, 2022, when it closed at $48.67

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose 11.71%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.27% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 17, 2017, when it rose 15.08%

--Up 4.45% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2021, when it rose 5.78%

--Down 10.17% year-to-date

--Down 25.47% from its all-time closing high of $64.83 on Sept. 4, 2019

--Down 19.44% from 52 weeks ago (June 1, 2021), when it closed at $59.98

--Down 20.6% from its 52-week closing high of $60.86 on June 17, 2021

--Up 12.24% from its 52-week closing low of $43.05 on May 19, 2022

--Traded as high as $48.44; highest intraday level since March 2, 2022, when it hit $48.98

--Up 10.14% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 19, 2022, when it rose as much as 10.18%


All data as of 2:31:09 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1451ET

Financials
Sales 2022 57 596 M 62 098 M 62 098 M
Net income 2022 5 717 M 6 164 M 6 164 M
Net Debt 2022 24 284 M 26 183 M 26 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 114 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 41,04 €
Average target price 47,01 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-11.41%112 771
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.08%356 823
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-31.97%90 001
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.43%71 153
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.59%66 080
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.50%55 397