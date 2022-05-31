Unilever Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Unilever PLC Sponsored ADR (UL) is currently at $48.32, up $4.34 or 9.87%

--Would be highest close since March 2, 2022, when it closed at $48.67

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 17, 2020, when it rose 11.71%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.27% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 17, 2017, when it rose 15.08%

--Up 4.45% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2021, when it rose 5.78%

--Down 10.17% year-to-date

--Down 25.47% from its all-time closing high of $64.83 on Sept. 4, 2019

--Down 19.44% from 52 weeks ago (June 1, 2021), when it closed at $59.98

--Down 20.6% from its 52-week closing high of $60.86 on June 17, 2021

--Up 12.24% from its 52-week closing low of $43.05 on May 19, 2022

--Traded as high as $48.44; highest intraday level since March 2, 2022, when it hit $48.98

--Up 10.14% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 19, 2022, when it rose as much as 10.18%

All data as of 2:31:09 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1451ET