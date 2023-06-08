Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:24:24 2023-06-08 am EDT
3994.00 GBX   -0.77%
11:04aUnilever : View the presentation
PU
09:48aMajor New Jersey Companies Support Affordable, Equitable, Pro-Worker Transition to 100% Clean Energy
AQ
04:19aBetter Bacon : the science behind the sizzle
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : View the presentation

06/08/2023 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unilever

at Deutsche

Bank

GRAEME PITKETHLY

CFO

FERNANDO FERNANDEZ PRESIDENT

BEAUTY & WELLBEING

JUN 2023

Safe harbour statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the Unilever Group's (the 'Group') emissions reduction targets and other climate change related matters (including actions, potential impacts and risks associated therewith). These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance or outcomes.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; Unilever's ability to find sustainable solutions to its plastic packaging; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. A number of these risks have increased as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2022.

2

Agenda

Unilever Overview

Graeme Pitkethly

Beauty & Wellbeing

Fernando Fernandez

3

Unilever

€60bn

5 Business Groups

Turnover

16.1%

Beauty &

Personal

Care

Wellbeing

€14bn

€12bn

Home

Care

€12bn

Nutrition

€14bn

Ice Cream

€8bn

Underlying operating margin

€5.2bn

Free cash flow

Top 5 markets

  1. United States
  2. India
  3. China
  4. Brazil
  5. Indonesia

3.4bn

people use

our products

everyday

59%

of turnover in

Emerging

Markets

Note: all figures as of Full Year 2022

4

Unilever

14

billion Euro brands

3 bigger than €4bn

3 between €2bn and €4bn

8 between €1bn and €2bn

54% of turnover

>50%

of innovation funnel has differentiated technology

>€900m

annual spend on R&D

Top

Sustainability leader

for 12 years (Globescan)

Masters

status for 5th year running

(Gartner's Supply Chain report)

Note: all figures as of Full Year 2022

5

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNILEVER PLC
11:04aUnilever : View the presentation
PU
09:48aMajor New Jersey Companies Support Affordable, Equitable, Pro-Worker Transition to 100%..
AQ
04:19aBetter Bacon : the science behind the sizzle
AQ
06/07UNILEVER PLC : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
06/07Unilever begins hunt for new chair as boardroom shake-up continues
AQ
06/06Global markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, Gene..
MS
06/06FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4%, Lifted by Miners; BATS Shines
DJ
06/06Unilever : Alan Jope reflects on his time as Unilever CEO
PU
06/06UK Online Retail Sales Continues to Lose Market Share
DJ
06/06BAT's 'glo' doesn't; ABF buys National Milk Records
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 59 881 M 64 105 M 64 105 M
Net income 2023 6 164 M 6 599 M 6 599 M
Net Debt 2023 23 551 M 25 212 M 25 212 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 118 B 126 B 126 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 126 988
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 46,84 €
Average target price 50,05 €
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hein Schumacher CEO-Designate & Non-Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-3.75%126 104
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.46%341 289
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED6.07%77 280
ESTEE LAUDER-26.94%64 785
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.09%62 384
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.17%28 677
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer