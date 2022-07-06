Log in
UNILEVER PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:38 2022-07-06 am EDT
3866.00 GBX   +1.68%
3866.00 GBX   +1.68%
Unilever : View the presentation (PDF 2.33MB)

07/06/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Health & Wellbeing Investor Deep Dive

July 6, 2022

Safe harbour statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the Unilever Group's (the 'Group') emissions reduction targets and other climate change related matters (including actions, potential impacts and risks associated therewith). These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance or outcomes.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; Unilever's ability to find sustainable solutions to its plastic packaging; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. A number of these risks have increased as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2021.

Fernando Fernandez President, Beauty & Wellbeing

Unilever's New Organisational Structure

Business Groups

Beauty &

Personal

Home

Nutrition Ice Cream

Wellbeing

Care

Care

Health &

Hair Care Skin Care Prestige Wellbeing

Vitamins,

Minerals &

Supplements

Jostein Solheim

CEO, Health & Wellbeing

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 16:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 890 M 59 308 M 59 308 M
Net income 2022 5 591 M 5 728 M 5 728 M
Net Debt 2022 24 208 M 24 801 M 24 801 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 113 B 115 B 115 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-3.66%115 312
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.54%347 178
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-30.03%92 564
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.77%71 178
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.95%67 873
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.99%52 945