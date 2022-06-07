Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/07 06:24:48 am EDT
3705.00 GBX   -0.35%
06:12aUNILEVER : View the presentation (PDF 2.98MB)
PU
06/06Arshiya Aims to Start Work At New Warehouse in Fiscal Q2
MT
06/06Peltz readies for battle at Unilever as Trian boss looks hard at headcount
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : View the presentation (PDF 2.98MB)

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I n v e s t o r D e e p - D i v e

6 t h J u n e 2 0 2 2

E G I T S E R P

S a f e h a r b o u r s t a t e m en t

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the

negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such

forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the Unilever Group's (the 'Group') emissions reduction targets and other climate change related matters (including actions, potential impacts and risks associated therewith). These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance or outcomes.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal

factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; Unilever's ability to find sustainable solutions to its plastic packaging; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. A number of these risks have increased as a result of the current

Covid-19 pandemic.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2021.

Fernando Fernandez

President of Unilever Beauty & Wellbeing

Agenda

Unilever Prestige: An Introduction to Prestige

Unilever Prestige: Model & Vision

E G I T S E R P

Unilever's new organisational structure

Business Groups

Beauty &

Personal

Home

Nutrition Ice Cream

Wellbeing

Care

Care

Vitamins,

Hair Care

Skin Care

Prestige

Minerals &

Supplements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNILEVER PLC
06:12aUNILEVER : View the presentation (PDF 2.98MB)
PU
06/06Arshiya Aims to Start Work At New Warehouse in Fiscal Q2
MT
06/06Peltz readies for battle at Unilever as Trian boss looks hard at headcount
AQ
06/02Unilever Investor Flossbach Von Storch Supports Peltz's Appointment to Board
MT
06/02NELSON PELTZ : Top-10 Unilever investor backs Peltz to bring urgency
RE
06/01UNILEVER PLC : HSBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/01UNILEVER PLC : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/01MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 1, 2022
06/01HSBC Keeps Unilever's Rating at Hold, Trims PT
MT
06/01UNILEVER : Building equity and equality with Pride
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 57 753 M 61 762 M 61 762 M
Net income 2022 5 717 M 6 114 M 6 114 M
Net Debt 2022 24 105 M 25 778 M 25 778 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 111 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,55 €
Average target price 46,72 €
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-5.77%118 696
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.16%348 666
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-28.23%94 940
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.40%68 834
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.69%66 013
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.89%55 758