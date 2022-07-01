Unilever : Watch our 2022 Cannes Lions-winning campaigns

Unilever was shortlisted for 46 awards at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and won 19 of the coveted advertising-industry honours.

Dove was recognised with no less than 12 Lions for its purpose-driven campaigns.

Reverse Selfie was awarded Gold in the Print category, Silver in Health and Print, and Bronze in Film Craft.

Dove's Toxic Influence campaign took home a Gold Lion in the Entertainment category, along with Bronze in Health and Digital Craft.

The brand's As Early As Five campaign won two Bronze Lions in the PR and Film categories.

Its Post-Partum Under Pressure campaign took Bronze in the Health category.

And Dove's Courage is Beautiful film won both Gold and Silver Lion in the Creative Effectiveness category.

Meanwhile Vaseline's See My Skin campaign took home Gold in the Sustainable Development category and Bronze in Health.

And further awards went to OMO and Persil's Tag - the game, Sir Kensington's Fries! The Movie, and a sustainable packaging initiative, Smart Fill, led by our business in India, Hindustan Unilever.

"Creativity is the greatest driver of return-on-investment for brands and the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity always represents a moment in the year to be inspired by the best creative ideas from across the world," says Chief Digital and Commercial Officer, Conny Braams.

"Congratulations to our brands and marketers at Unilever for placing fourth in the Cannes Advertising Ranking, creating truly unmissable work and receiving the most prestigious recognition for creativity in the world."