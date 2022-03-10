Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : We're co-creating the sustainable beauty brands of the future

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This time last year, we launched Unilever's Positive Beauty vision, setting out how we will take action through our brands to champion an industry-leading new era of beauty that's more equitable, more inclusive and more sustainable.

We want to ensure our brands not only do less harm but also do more good for people and the planet, and collaboration will be vital. Accelerating our science and technology partnerships and programmes will play a crucial part in bringing our vision to life.

Apply for the Positive Beauty Growth Platform Challenge

Is your bright idea the next big thing in sustainable or biodegradable beauty?

Then we would love to hear from you.

That's why today we're launching a challenge to find the next generation of biodegradable and sustainable cosmetic ingredients and packaging materials that deliver incredible benefits to the millions of people who choose our products every day - and to the planet.

Through our Positive Beauty Growth Platform, we're searching for the very best startups, scaleups and academic spinouts to partner with our teams. The aim? To bring brilliant and sustainable, functional ingredients that work with nature to our beauty and personal care portfolio.

An invitation for innovation

We're inviting innovators and entrepreneurs to pitch their big ideas for biodegradable and sustainable solutions for hair care, skin care and deodorant products and packaging to a panel of Unilever experts.

Selected businesses will be invited to explore partnerships or potentially pilot their concepts within our Beauty & Personal Care business - a €20 billion portfolio which includes brands such as Dove, Vaseline, Rexona, TRESemmé and many more.

"We're creating the next generation of technologies and ingredients for our beauty and personal care products that are not only highly effective but also natural and sustainable," says Unilever's Chief Research & Development Officer Richard Slater.

"Collaborating with disruptive new players in this space is going to lead to even more breakthroughs as we grow our business and portfolio for a future where people and planet can thrive together," he adds.

Co-creating for sustainable growth

Collaborating with disruptive new players is going to lead to even more breakthroughs as we grow our business and portfolio for a future where people and planet can thrive together.

Richard Slater, Unilever Chief R&D Officer

The call-out for biodegradable beauty concepts is the second challenge set by the Positive Beauty Growth Platform since it went live in September 2021.

The first invited startups and scaleups who specialised in the rapidly growing arena of social commerce to apply, and almost 300 businesses got in touch. A panel of Unilever experts shortlisted the entries down to 33 candidates: seed-stage to billion-dollar businesses from Silicon Valley to Singapore.

Five applicants are now in conversations to kick off pilot projects with our leading beauty and personal care brands:

The Positive Beauty Growth Platform is proving an effective catalyst not just to find the greatest startup innovations but also to drive these connections and change at scale.

Baz Saidieh, Global Head of the Unilever Foundry

Baz Saidieh, Global Head of our collaborative innovation network the Unilever Foundry(Opens in a new window), says: "The Positive Beauty Growth Platform is proving an effective catalyst not just to find the greatest startup innovations but also to drive these connections and change at scale. If this new challenge is half as good as our first, we should be in for some stunning collaborations."

What's next?

If you want to enter the Positive Beauty Growth Platform Challenge, these are the next steps and key dates:

  • Submissions open at 12 noon (GMT) on Wednesday 9 March.
  • Two Unilever Open Forums, where experts from Unilever will present further details about the ask and host a Q&A session, will take place on Wednesday 23 March at 10:00 and 16:00 (GMT).
  • Submissions close on Monday 11 April at 23:59 (BST).
  • The shortlist will be announced on Thursday 12 May.
  • Virtual live presentations for the top six applicants will be held during the week beginning 23 May between 13:00 and 14:30 (BST).
  • Partnership discussions will take place during Q2 and Q3 2022.
Could you co-create sustainable products with our brands?

Apply for the Positive Beauty Growth Platform Challenge

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNILEVER PLC
10:54aUNILEVER : We're co-creating the sustainable beauty brands of the future
PU
10:54aUNILEVER : Startups and scaleups invited to partner on sustainable beauty solutions
PU
08:20aBritain sanctions Chelsea FC's Abramovich; miner Rio cuts Russia ties
RE
06:09aIndian Indices Continue Winning Run on Thursday; Hindustan Unilever Surges 5%
MT
05:31aIndian shares rise on metals boost, state polls
RE
02:40aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10
RE
03/09Nestle, tobacco groups, gamemaker Sony join move away from Russia
RE
03/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; lower oil cools inflation f..
RE
03/09Nestle suspends capital investment in Russia
RE
03/09COOKIES AND SOAP : makers pressed for Russia exit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 160 M 57 788 M 57 788 M
Net income 2021 5 824 M 6 452 M 6 452 M
Net Debt 2021 22 796 M 25 256 M 25 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 104 B 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40,84 €
Average target price 49,58 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-12.96%115 695
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.05%356 611
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-24.99%99 595
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.48%63 490
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-15.34%61 474
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-7.55%55 227