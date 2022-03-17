Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/17 12:26:00 pm EDT
3422.5 GBX   +0.32%
03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
UNILEVER : We're providing free digital dentist consultations for millions
11:36aMeet the company where staff work four-day weeks
08:46aRBC Slashes Unilever PT, Keeps Sector Perform
Unilever : We're providing free digital dentist consultations for millions

03/17/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
For many of us, a toothache or bleeding gums are warning signs that we need to book an appointment with the dentist. We'll lie back in the chair, say 'aaaaaah', and get the expert's advice to put things right. But for millions of people, access to dentists is almost impossible.

Just 35% of people in low-income countries have access to oral health services.

According to research from King's College London(Opens in a new window), 69% of the world's dentists serve just 27% of the global population. A World Health Organization report(Opens in a new window)also reveals that while 82% of people in high-income countries have access to oral health services, that figure plunges to just 35% in low-income countries.

By the age of 65, four out of five Ghanaians have lost all their teeth,* the average Indonesian will have 11 missing teeth,** and in Vietnam people have lost on average six teeth.*** In Bangladesh, the average person has lost seven teeth by the time they turn 60.****

A chronic shortage of formally trained dentists and prohibitively high costs often lead to oral health issues being ignored and treatment delayed, especially in middle and low-income countries. But Unilever's family of oral care brands is setting out to make positive change.

Don't wait until it's too late, #TalkToADentist

The #TalkToADentist campaign aims to reach 200 million people

Through 'Don't wait until it's too late, #TalkToADentist', our oral care brands are providing teledentistry services to help tackle barriers such as cost, distance and dentist availability on a vast scale. People can check in with a dentist digitally via video call, WhatsApp or live streaming on Facebook, all completely free of charge.

The brands are also organising dental camps where people will be able to access free in-person check-ups. Together these services will help an estimated 200 million people across the world take control of their oral health, avoiding severe pain, costly and complicated treatments, and ultimately tooth loss.

On a mission to eradicate oral disease

Mariano Sampietro, Global Vice President Oral Care at Unilever, says: "Our brands are on a mission to unleash the power of healthy smiles and eradicate oral disease for everyone. We believe that everyone has a right to good oral health, and access to convenient and affordable expert dental care.

"Through this campaign, we hope to raise awareness to ensure people understand the importance of acting early, from the moment a problem arises."

*

Just 35% of people in low-income countries have access to oral health services.

***

Indonesia: Riskesdas (National Health Survey Data) oral health from Persatuan Dokter Gigi Indonesia

****

Bangladesh: According to an article of Bangladesh Medical Research Council Bulletin (Vol 40 No 2), published in August 2014

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 16:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55 642 M 61 233 M 61 233 M
Net income 2022 5 638 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
Net Debt 2022 23 722 M 26 105 M 26 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 104 B 115 B 115 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40,62 €
Average target price 48,81 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-13.53%114 523
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.45%358 985
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-26.83%97 156
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-12.30%63 832
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.94%63 163
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-9.02%54 048