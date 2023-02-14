Unilever : What's driving Unilever's strong full-year results?

On 9 February, we announced strong growth results for the full year 2022, with 9.0% underlying sales growth and 14.5% turnover growth compared to the same period last year.

This set of results marks the first time we have reported on our full-year performance since restructuring as five new Business Groups, with each fully responsible for its strategy, growth and profit delivery globally.

"Our new operating model is already unlocking a culture of bolder and more rapid decision-making with improved accountability," said Unilever CEO Alan Jope. "We continue to improve our growth profile, with the sale of the global Tea business and the acquisition of Nutrafol. We are increasingly realising the benefits from the reshaped portfolio, accelerated savings delivery and improved execution.

"There is more to do, but the changes we have made mean that we start 2023 with momentum, setting us up well for delivering another year of higher growth, which remains our first priority."

Here's a deeper dive into the performance highlights from each Business Group, and how innovation from our brands is driving this positive momentum.

Within our Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group, the Hair Care category saw mid-single-digit growth, largely driven by Latin America, India and Turkey, with strong performances from Sunsilk and Nexxus.

In Skin Care, South Asia and South East Asia delivered strong growth, helped by Lifebuoy and the roll-out of our Vaseline premium Gluta-Hya innovation. Read more about some of Vaseline's recent innovations here.

Our Prestige Beauty brands also performed well, with strong contributions from Paula's Choice and Hourglass which continued its expansion into China, as well as Living Proof, which entered into the bond-building premium hair care category. Read more about our Prestige Beauty business here.

And in our Health & Wellbeing category, Liquid I.V. and OLLY drove strong double-digit growth. The acquisition of Nutrafol, a leading provider of hair wellness products, was completed in July. Read more about our Health & Wellbeing business here.