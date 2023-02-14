Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:03:36 2023-02-14 am EST
4282.75 GBX   +0.49%
09:57aYellow Wood Partners Agrees to Buy Unilever's Beauty Brand Suave
DJ
09:42aUnilever : What's driving Unilever's strong full-year results?
PU
09:42aUnilever : What's in half a billion homes on the planet?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : What's in half a billion homes on the planet?

02/14/2023 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In December 2022, sales of Unilever's Dirt Is Good (DIG) brand - also known as OMO, Persil, Skip, Surf Excel, Rinso and Breeze, depending on where you live - surpassed the €4 billion mark. There is now a product from the portfolio present in half a billion households.

Given these figures, it's not surprising that DIG is the world's largest laundry brand and the fifth most-chosen FMCG brand. It's also Unilever's third-biggest brand after Dove and Knorr.

Since it became the front runner of Unilever's Clean Future strategy, DIG unlocked unmatched category growth, becoming the No.1 contributor to Unilever's underlying sales growth in 2022.

As Tati Lindenberg, VP, Marketing, Dirt Is Good, says: "With a relentless focus on superiority coupled with sustainability, the success of Dirt Is Good shows just how a household laundry brand can be purposeful while driving business growth."

Building a brand that people love

In 2004, we developed an idea that challenged the conventional codes of the commoditised laundry category into a positive source of human growth and development. Since then, the Dirt Is Good idea has led to growth from a €0.4 billion to a €4 billion business today. And it continues to gain momentum.

Within our home care business, DIG is the largest brand, followed by Sunlight at €1.3 billion and Comfort at €1 billion. Every day, the volume of DIG products sold would fill 12 Statues of Liberty. According to Kantar Worldpanel, over 200 individual product packs are sold every second, making DIG incremental sales in 2022 increase by an additional €1 million every day.

Innovating for people and the planet

As part of our Clean Future commitment, the brand stepped up its efforts to address the climate crisis by rethinking the way its products were created, manufactured and packaged so that they remained tough on stains but were kinder to the planet.

Among a host of initiatives, DIG introduced plant-based stain removers and cardboard packaging, cut its use of virgin plastic and pioneered ingredients made from waste industrial emissions. In 2022, the brand launched its most sustainable capsule ever, featuring a new formula for high performance on a low-energy cold wash.

Inspiring kids to take action

The move to create the DIG brand pioneered a marketing approach that focuses on purpose as well as superior performance. Today, the Dirt Is Good tagline and the visual 'Splat' that accompanies it have become symbols of the brand's purpose: to inspire people to dream and dare in the knowledge that DIG products will get even the dirtiest clothes clean again.

In 2020, research revealed that DIG needed to pivot to address the evolving attitudes of both children and parents. So now, through the Dirt Is Good Project, which is live in the UK, Brazil, India, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and Chile, the brand is working with NGOs, schools and communities to inspire 10 million people to take action for the causes that matter to them.

Take a look behind the brand to find out more about DIG's products and purpose, and watch a few of the brand's most iconic ads.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNILEVER PLC
09:57aYellow Wood Partners Agrees to Buy Unilever's Beauty Brand Suave
DJ
09:42aUnilever : What's driving Unilever's strong full-year results?
PU
09:42aUnilever : What's in half a billion homes on the planet?
PU
09:32aUnilever announces the sale of Suave in North America to Yellow Wood Partners LLC
BU
06:37aDeutsche Bank Lifts Unilever PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06:37aUNILEVER PLC : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
MD
06:15aUNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06:11a130 Kampala Schools to Benefit From Unilever Hygiene Program
AQ
04:10aDeutsche Bank double-upgrades easyJet to 'buy'
AN
03:40aLondon's FTSE 100 opens higher, hits fresh record
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 675 M 63 954 M 63 954 M
Net income 2022 5 623 M 6 027 M 6 027 M
Net Debt 2022 22 438 M 24 047 M 24 047 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 122 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 48,24 €
Average target price 47,33 €
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC1.91%130 756
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.58%330 445
ESTEE LAUDER2.89%91 195
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.73%73 321
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.65%61 614
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.66%27 274