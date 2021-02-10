Unilever : Why our fight on food waste is a chain reaction

Waste in the food service industry, in venues such as restaurants, hotels and cafés, can be as high as 50%. But the huge food turnover in these professional kitchens means it is not always easy to see what is being wasted… or why.

Our partnership with smart tech provider, Orbisk is helping shed some clarity on this problem by offering a simple way to monitor waste.

Once installed on a food bin, the Orbisk smart camera can identify precisely what, how much and when waste is being thrown away thanks to its AI technology.

This information is compiled into a weekly online report that gives chefs and managers vital insight that can help them plan better and waste less. The results have been impressive, with professional kitchens in which Orbisk has been installed reporting an average 10kg of food saved every day.

'It's so easy,' says Twan Hakvoort, a restaurant owner, in the Netherlands. 'In half a second, the camera takes a picture of the food that is thrown away. It even recognises which foods and how much is being wasted. It's the future of waste management in food service.'

The really smart part? Because Orbisk is built on a system of artificial intelligence, the longer the system operates in a customer setting, the better it becomes at identifying new and different types of waste, making the reports it generates more insightful each and every time.