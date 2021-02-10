Log in
UNILEVER PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
02/10 11:30:00 am
3940.5 GBX   -0.24%
07:36aUNILEVER : Why our fight on food waste is a chain reaction
PU
02/09E-commerce boom limits pandemic pain for Smurfit Kappa
RE
02/09Reddit-fuelled retail trading frenzy spreads to Europe
RE
Unilever : Why our fight on food waste is a chain reaction

02/10/2021 | 01:36pm EST
Waste in the food service industry, in venues such as restaurants, hotels and cafés, can be as high as 50%. But the huge food turnover in these professional kitchens means it is not always easy to see what is being wasted… or why.

Our partnership with smart tech provider, Orbisk is helping shed some clarity on this problem by offering a simple way to monitor waste.

Once installed on a food bin, the Orbisk smart camera can identify precisely what, how much and when waste is being thrown away thanks to its AI technology.

This information is compiled into a weekly online report that gives chefs and managers vital insight that can help them plan better and waste less. The results have been impressive, with professional kitchens in which Orbisk has been installed reporting an average 10kg of food saved every day.

'It's so easy,' says Twan Hakvoort, a restaurant owner, in the Netherlands. 'In half a second, the camera takes a picture of the food that is thrown away. It even recognises which foods and how much is being wasted. It's the future of waste management in food service.'

The really smart part? Because Orbisk is built on a system of artificial intelligence, the longer the system operates in a customer setting, the better it becomes at identifying new and different types of waste, making the reports it generates more insightful each and every time.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 50 719 M 61 524 M 61 524 M
Net income 2020 5 860 M 7 108 M 7 108 M
Net Debt 2020 22 476 M 27 264 M 27 264 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 3,76%
Capitalization 118 B 143 B 143 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 564,06 GBX
Last Close Price 3 950,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-10.06%142 909
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.52%316 847
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.4.94%101 337
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-7.39%71 469
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.96%67 459
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-4.56%61 366
