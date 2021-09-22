Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Unilever PLC
  News
  Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Working with suppliers to beat the clock on climate change

09/22/2021 | 08:12am EDT
If the planet continues to warm, the impacts on business - and global supply chains - will be catastrophic. Climate change is also, without question, a socio-economic crisis affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people today. It wreaks havoc on harvests and the availability of clean water and is contributing to an increase in life-threatening extreme weather events. Decisive action on a global scale is needed now.

In 2020, we set out a range of ambitious commitments and actions to fight climate change, protect and regenerate nature, and preserve resources for future generations. At the heart of these is our goal to achieve zero emissions across our own operations by 2030, and net zero across our value chain by 2039.

We've made significant progress, with all Unilever factories, offices, R&D facilities, data centres, warehouses and distribution centres around the world now powered by 100% renewable grid electricity.

But a net zero value chain is not something we can achieve alone. We want to empower every one of our 56,000 suppliers to join our climate journey.

To do this, we've launched the Unilever Climate Promise - an invitation for our suppliers to position themselves on the leading edge of our planet goals and to demonstrate their shared values and commitment to reducing the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of their value chains.

Suppliers willing to commit to the Climate Promise are asked to set a public target to halve absolute GHG emissions by 2030, report openly on their progress, and share their emissions and footprint data with us.

As Dave Ingram, our Chief Procurement Officer, says: "More and more climate-conscious companies are recognising that the majority of GHG emissions in their value chains come from outside their own operations. Through our Climate Promise, we're finding new ways to support our partners to measure, reduce and report on emissions in their own value chains, so that together, we may scale and accelerate our progress for the climate and help make sustainable living commonplace."

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 51 623 M 60 559 M 60 559 M
Net income 2021 6 013 M 7 054 M 7 054 M
Net Debt 2021 22 321 M 26 185 M 26 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 121 B 141 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4 013,00 GBX
Average target price 4 442,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-8.63%141 343
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY2.85%347 516
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.17.05%112 570
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED17.48%89 549
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-10.67%64 436
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-9.52%57 682