  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Unilever PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Zero-emission refrigeration for transporting ice creams comes a step closer

09/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
This latest trial is one of several measures we're exploring to reduce emissions in our logistics network as we work towards our goals of halving the emissions footprint of our products by 2030 and net zero across our value chain by 2039.

Logistics and distribution covers transport from suppliers to factories, factories to distribution centres (DCs) and DCs to customers.

We achieved our 2020 target of 40% improvement in CO2 efficiency of our global logistics network (against a 2010 baseline) one year ahead of schedule. This was primarily driven by reducing distance travelled and improving truck utilisation, reducing the total number of trucks used.

While there is more opportunity in this space, we now need to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions transport solutions, shifting our focus to 'greening' the kilometres we still need to drive.

This is something we'll be addressing in several ways including the additional use of railways to reduce demand for long-distance trucking and direct-to-consumer despatch from our factories to shorten the distance our products need to travel.

We're also exploring hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles, as well as lower carbon transition fuels such as bio-liquified natural gas and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel which are made from renewable, sustainable raw materials.

"The transport industry will be going through rapid change in the next decade as businesses gear up towards net zero ambitions," says Mark Rickhoff, Head of Logistics for Unilever Benelux. "This means building new relationships with new types of partners, including equipment providers, OEMs and governments, to advance cleaner transport solutions. There is no silver bullet to achieve zero emissions, the industry needs to work to get there together along many different pathways."

In line with our Carbon Zero Logistics Strategy, we are continuously striving for further emission reduction across all our operations as we work towards net zero by 2039. There are no easy answers for lowering emissions in the cold chain, but we are determined to take forward steps.

"Over the past few years, we evaluated and tested various solutions but realised that what we required was not on the market," adds Mark. "That's why we partnered with others to develop the technology and the set-up we need. I'm proud that Unilever is rising to the challenge and excited to see where this trial takes us in the future."

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 14:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
