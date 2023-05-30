Unilever : announces leadership changes

Unilever today announced that Graeme Pitkethly, Chief Financial Officer, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the Company by the end of May 2024.

The Board will now proceed with a formal internal and external search for his successor.

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said: "I would like to thank Graeme for his tremendous contribution to Unilever over the last 21 years. As CFO, he has brought great leadership to our company and been instrumental in sharpening our strategy and driving a step-up in our operational performance."

Unilever Chairman Nils Andersen said: "On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Graeme for his service to Unilever, and wish him well for the future. He has been a highly valued member of the Board throughout the last eight years, and a strong and dynamic leader of our business. I look forward to continuing to work with him in the months ahead."

In addition, Conny Braams, Chief Digital and Commercial Officer (CDCO) and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), has decided to leave Unilever in August 2023.

Conny has been on the ULE since January 2020, having previously held several senior management roles including Executive Vice President (EVP), Middle Europe; and EVP Foodsolutions Asia, Africa and Middle East.

Alan Jope added: "I am very grateful for Conny's excellent leadership of our digital, marketing and commercial agenda over the last four years, and for her impressive contribution to Unilever over three decades. As CDCO she has helped to transform our company into a future-fit, fully digitised organisation."

Conny's successor will be announced in due course.

This announcement contains inside information. This is a public announcement pursuant to Article 17 Paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014), including as it forms part of UK law.