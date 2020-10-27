Log in
UNILEVER PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/27 12:23:24 pm
4697.5 GBX   +1.11%
Unilever : boards to press on with unification plan

10/27/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever's boards have decided to proceed with the consumer goods giant's plans to unify its Anglo-Dutch corporate structure into a single entity based in London.

The maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Ben & Jerry's ice cream last week said that the boards intended to proceed with their proposals "provided that unification, in the boards' view, remains in the best interests of Unilever, its shareholders and other stakeholders as a whole" and that it would update shareholders as appropriate.

The company said on Tuesday that the boards had met and that they consider unification in the best interests of all parties and plan to implement the unification.

The boards plan to request that the UK High Court approve the cross-border deal at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 2, with a view to completing the process on Nov. 29, the company said.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)


Financials
Sales 2020 50 793 M 60 101 M 60 101 M
Net income 2020 5 914 M 6 997 M 6 997 M
Net Debt 2020 22 511 M 26 636 M 26 636 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 3,19%
Capitalization 133 B 157 B 157 B
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 54,12 €
Last Close Price 50,60 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC6.79%157 045
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY13.13%350 368
UNILEVER N.V.-1.23%157 045
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.12.41%83 861
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.73%68 895
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY14.31%67 469
