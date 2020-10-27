Unilever : boards to press on with unification plan

The maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Ben & Jerry's ice cream last week said that the boards intended to proceed with their proposals "provided that unification, in the boards' view, remains in the best interests of Unilever, its shareholders and other stakeholders as a whole" and that it would update shareholders as appropriate.

The company said on Tuesday that the boards had met and that they consider unification in the best interests of all parties and plan to implement the unification.

The boards plan to request that the UK High Court approve the cross-border deal at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 2, with a view to completing the process on Nov. 29, the company said.

