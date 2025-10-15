On Wednesday Unilever announced the sale of the Kate Somerville brand to Rare Beauty Brands, the company created by pop singer Selena Gomez.
Known for its face and body care products, Kate Somerville also has a clinic on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.
Over the past 18 months, the team has worked tirelessly to relaunch the brand, said Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, CEO of Unilever Prestige.
"As Kate Somerville enters a new phase, we believe its growth will be better supported by a new shareholder that is more in tune with its current needs."
The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
No financial details have been disclosed.
Unilever divests Kate Somerville brand
Published on 10/15/2025 at 08:04 am EDT
