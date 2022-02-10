Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/10 10:16:59 am
3774.25 GBX   -1.42%
10:03aUnilever expects new Ben & Jerry's 'arrangement' for Israel by year-end
RE
09:08aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08:26aUNILEVER PLC : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever expects new Ben & Jerry's 'arrangement' for Israel by year-end

02/10/2022 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Ben & Jerry's ice-cream delivery truck is seen at their factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel

LONDON/BOSTON (Reuters) - The board of Ben & Jerry's aims to work out a "new arrangement" for sales in Israel before the end of the year, Unilever PLC's CEO said on Thursday, after the U.S.-based independent ice cream brand last year committed to halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

"Our absolute focus right now is to figure out what the new arrangement will be for Ben & Jerry's," CEO Alan Jope said on a conference call with journalists after the company announced earnings.

Jope's comments were the most specific he has given about the actions of the ice cream brand, based in the state of Vermont. Ben & Jerry's said in July that it would halt sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, a protest against Israeli settlements that has sparked some backlash including divestments by U.S. pension funds.

Jope did not directly criticize the sales limit but said, "On subjects where Unilever brands don't have the expertise or credibility, we think its best that they stay out of the debate."

"Ben & Jerry's is a great brand - most of the time they get it right - they have a great track record of campaigning on important issues that are relevant to their consumers," Jope added.

Investors are watching the ice cream controversy as a test of Jope's ability to balance his emphasis on marketing tied to social issues with financial results.

Speaking before Jope's remarks, Kevin Dreyer, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, whose parent GAMCO owns about 225,000 Unilever shares, said that while many Unilever consumers like its green-labeled products, some political activism by Unilever's brands could alienate some consumers.

Jope has previously said Ben & Jerry's board acted independently and that Unilever does not support efforts to isolate Israeli, where it employs nearly 2,000 people. Ben & Jerry's had said it would continue to sell ice cream in Israel "through a different arrangement."

Ben & Jerry's accounts for about 3% of the world's ice cream market. The brand's sales grew 9% last year, Unilever said, outpacing overall underlying sales growth of 4.5%. The company did not give further details on sales.

"I definitely would not make a connection between those (Ben & Jerry's) statements and its sales growth," Jope said on the call.

"The growth that we're seeing on Ben & Jerry's is driven much more by their innovation programme," Jope added.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in London and by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Richa Naidu and Ross Kerber


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNILEVER PLC
10:03aUnilever expects new Ben & Jerry's 'arrangement' for Israel by year-end
RE
09:08aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08:26aUNILEVER PLC : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
07:13aUNILEVER PLC : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:35aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Flat on Busy -2-
DJ
06:23aUnilever - nothing changes for the arrangement with ben&jerry's…
RE
06:20aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 10, 2022
05:34aUnilever cfo says "impact of 2022 gross margin decline will mean…
RE
05:18aUNILEVER PLC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
05:18aUnilever Reports Q4 Underlying Sales Growth of 4.9%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 52 160 M 59 652 M 59 652 M
Net income 2021 5 824 M 6 660 M 6 660 M
Net Debt 2021 22 796 M 26 070 M 26 070 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 116 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 45,37 €
Average target price 50,26 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-2.97%132 842
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-2.43%382 572
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-13.55%114 788
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.50%71 496
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.24%68 161
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-8.40%56 244