    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
04/27 11:36:12 am EDT
3587.50 GBX   -1.39%
02:21aUnilever hikes prices as cost pressures build
RE
02:16aUNILEVER : Q1 2022 Trading Statement (PDF 39KB)
PU
02:16aUnilever Maintains Dividend With 12% Rise In Q1 Turnover
MT
Unilever hikes prices as cost pressures build

04/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
Illustration of Unilever logo

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Unilever beat first-quarter sales forecasts as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream hiked prices by more than 8% to offset higher supply chain and energy costs, more than outweighing a dip in sales volumes.

The company warned on Thursday it expected to raise prices further, increasing its forecast for cost inflation in the second half of the year to 2.7 billion euros ($2.8 billion) due to "the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the related increase in raw material inflation."

It now expects full-year underlying sales growth to be towards the top end of its 4.5-6.5% guidance range, but the full-year underlying operating margin towards the bottom end of its 16-17% range.

Consumer goods makers around the world have been raising prices to make up for soaring energy, commodities, labor and transportation costs, with the Ukraine conflict exacerbating inflationary pressures already building in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivals Procter & Gamble and Nestle have also reported strong sales growth in recent days after lifting prices, but some analysts are concerned consumers may increasingly switch to cheaper own-brand products as their incomes are squeezed.

Unilever's first-quarter underlying sales rose 7.3%, beating analysts' average forecast of 4.4% in a company-supplied poll.

Prices rose 8.3%, while volumes fell 1%. Analysts had expected a 6.3% rise in prices and a 1.7% decline in volumes.

($1 = 0.9511 euros) (Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.20% 125.2 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.54% 6218 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
UNILEVER PLC -1.39% 3587.5 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
All news about UNILEVER PLC
02:16aUNILEVER : Q1 2022 highlights (PDF 35KB)
PU
01:13aIndian shares rise in line with Asia; HUL soars to nine-week high
RE
04/27Indian shares track Asian peers lower; Reliance hits record high
RE
04/26FTSE 100 snaps 3-day losing streak; AB Foods slumps on earnings update
RE
04/24From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life
RE
04/22Indian Indices End Lower; Hindalco Industries Slides 5%
MT
04/22Indonesia bans palm oil exports as global food inflation spikes
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 56 264 M 59 300 M 59 300 M
Net income 2022 5 517 M 5 815 M 5 815 M
Net Debt 2022 24 182 M 25 486 M 25 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 109 B 114 B 114 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,5%
