Unilever hikes prices as cost pressures build

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Unilever beat
first-quarter sales forecasts as the maker of Dove soap and Ben
& Jerry's ice cream hiked prices by more than 8% to offset
higher supply chain and energy costs, more than outweighing a
dip in sales volumes.
The company warned on Thursday it expected to raise prices
further, increasing its forecast for cost inflation in the
second half of the year to 2.7 billion euros ($2.8 billion) due
to "the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the related increase in
raw material inflation."
It now expects full-year underlying sales growth to be
towards the top end of its 4.5-6.5% guidance range, but the
full-year underlying operating margin towards the bottom end of
its 16-17% range.
Consumer goods makers around the world have been raising
prices to make up for soaring energy, commodities, labor and
transportation costs, with the Ukraine conflict exacerbating
inflationary pressures already building in the recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Rivals Procter & Gamble and Nestle have also
reported strong sales growth in recent days after lifting
prices, but some analysts are concerned consumers may
increasingly switch to cheaper own-brand products as their
incomes are squeezed.
Unilever's first-quarter underlying sales rose 7.3%, beating
analysts' average forecast of 4.4% in a company-supplied poll.
Prices rose 8.3%, while volumes fell 1%. Analysts had
expected a 6.3% rise in prices and a 1.7% decline in volumes.
($1 = 0.9511 euros)
