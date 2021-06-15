Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Unilever : Act 2 Unstereotype makes end-to-end inclusive marketing a priority

06/15/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
The advertising industry used to make history. If it doesn't listen to consumers and enact systemic change, it may become history.

According to new research findings from Kantar, people are increasingly disconnected from advertising, with less than one in five believing that ads are representative of wider society.

The findings of the study, commissioned by Unilever, were also significant regarding advertising's impact on young people and marginalised communities. Some 71% of those surveyed believe stereotypes in media are harming the younger generation, while nearly one in two people from marginalised communities, including Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities, feel they have been stereotyped in some way through advertising.

Commenting on the findings, Tarana Burke, founder of the 'Me Too' movement, says: 'Society and consumers are telling brands out loud that they are hurting. This is the moment for the industry to show it listens to marginalised voices. Under-represented people need to not just feel included but be included. This is what will transform the messages we hear, the images we see, the products we use, and how each of these are created.

'The ad world must lend its talents to lead true change in society. It must listen to the people who are leading these lives and these movements, and ACT on what is heard. When anyone feels represented in the mainstream, it has the power to fulfil the fundamental human need to be heard - one that the industry can actually help deliver on.'

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 17:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 066 M 61 919 M 61 919 M
Net income 2021 5 735 M 6 954 M 6 954 M
Net Debt 2021 22 415 M 27 179 M 27 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 131 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4 562,61 GBX
Last Close Price 4 295,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-2.21%158 245
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.04%330 291
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.13.91%109 921
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.10%75 930
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-2.46%70 562
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.37%66 124