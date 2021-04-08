Unilever : Dove launches its first refillable deodorant

In line with Unilever's global commitments to reduce our plastic consumption, Dove currently has more than 100 different projects running around the world to explore sustainable solutions to product packaging.

By 2025, the brand has pledged that all Dove packs will be either plastic-free, made from 100% recycled plastic, or able to be refilled or reused. And in the last ten years, Dove's initiatives to reduce plastic have already avoided the use of more than 10,000 tonnes of virgin plastic through redesign and use of recycled materials.

'Dove's refillable deodorant is one of our existing ongoing sustainability initiatives to fight plastic waste. In 2019 we announced our commitment to reduce the use of virgin plastic by more than 20,500 tonnes per year. Given Dove's size as one of the largest beauty companies in the world, we have the opportunity - and responsibility - to make a significant impact,' adds Dove's Executive Vice President Alessandro Manfredi.

Dove refill deodorants are on sale in the US, from Target, Walmart, Tar​get.com and Walmart.com.