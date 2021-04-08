Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/08 10:46:10 am
4155.5 GBX   +0.53%
10:43aUNILEVER  : innovation competition awards students Â£7,000
AQ
10:23aUNILEVER  : Dove launches its first refillable deodorant
PU
09:29aUNILEVER  : Societe Generale Downgrades UnileverGeneral to Sell From Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Dove launches its first refillable deodorant

04/08/2021 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In line with Unilever's global commitments to reduce our plastic consumption, Dove currently has more than 100 different projects running around the world to explore sustainable solutions to product packaging.

By 2025, the brand has pledged that all Dove packs will be either plastic-free, made from 100% recycled plastic, or able to be refilled or reused. And in the last ten years, Dove's initiatives to reduce plastic have already avoided the use of more than 10,000 tonnes of virgin plastic through redesign and use of recycled materials.

'Dove's refillable deodorant is one of our existing ongoing sustainability initiatives to fight plastic waste. In 2019 we announced our commitment to reduce the use of virgin plastic by more than 20,500 tonnes per year. Given Dove's size as one of the largest beauty companies in the world, we have the opportunity - and responsibility - to make a significant impact,' adds Dove's Executive Vice President Alessandro Manfredi.

Dove refill deodorants are on sale in the US, from Target, Walmart, Tar​get.com and Walmart.com.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNILEVER PLC
10:43aUNILEVER  : innovation competition awards students Â£7,000
AQ
10:23aUNILEVER  : Dove launches its first refillable deodorant
PU
09:29aUNILEVER  : Societe Generale Downgrades UnileverGeneral to Sell From Buy
MT
04:57aShopping Trolleys Show Pent-Up Party Spirits -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04/07SOFTBANK  : Vision Fund 2, BlackRock lead $640 million funding in tech firm Trax
RE
04/07British midcaps at record highs on recovery optimism; weaker pound lifts FTSE..
RE
04/05UNILEVER  : Rexona wants to empower millions with the confidence to move
PU
04/05UNILEVER  : John lewis partnership appoints nish kankiwala to board
AQ
04/01UNILEVER  : in the UK publishes 2020 Gender Pay Report
PU
04/01Indian Stocks Rebound on Thursday; IndusInd Bank Soars Over 4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 127 M 60 888 M 60 888 M
Net income 2021 5 930 M 7 062 M 7 062 M
Net Debt 2021 20 749 M 24 711 M 24 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 125 B 149 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 509,83 GBX
Last Close Price 4 133,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-5.89%149 285
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.72%336 719
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.10.87%107 061
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.44%75 949
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.61%67 480
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.16%63 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ