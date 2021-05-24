Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/24 08:19:32 am
4286.75 GBX   +0.22%
08:09aUNILEVER  : Hellmann's puts a spotlight on Food Waste
PU
05/21UNILEVER  : A PETA-Approved way to own your style with Unilever's TRESemmé
PU
05/21UNILEVER  : partners to drive digital capabilities in China
PU
Unilever : Hellmann's puts a spotlight on Food Waste

05/24/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Our Hellmann's team has partnered with Channel 4 to commission a new food waste series 'Cook Clever, Waste Less', the first branded sustainability focused entertainment show of its kind, bringing Hellmann's and their food waste mission to the homes of millions of people across the UK. The series will help raise nationwide awareness of the impact food waste has on our planet as well as inspiring the behaviour change and action needed to tackle the issue at scale.

Each episode will follow a family's journey from Food Wasters to Food Warriors. Britain's best loved cooks, Prue Leith and Dr Rupy Aujla, will work with a family each week to understand how food is wasted in their household and teach them easy-to-make recipes which use kitchen cupboard staples and a budget friendly approach.

Fikerte Woldegiorgis, Marketing Director, Foods Unilever UK & Ireland, said, 'At Hellmann's, we believe food is simply too good to waste which is why we wanted to get involved with 'Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy'. We've been on a mission to help households across the UK cut down on food waste by providing them with simple hacks and tips to get the most out of what's in their kitchen cupboards, and this show helps us do that in an entertaining way that resonates with people.'

Find out more about the 'Cook Clever Waste Less' series and how you can watch it here on the Hellmann's website.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 12:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
