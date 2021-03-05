Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : Our fight on food waste – from production to plate

03/05/2021 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If not possible to redistribute our food waste via our charity partners, it is used to feed animals or to power our factories.

More than a quarter of the food waste from our factories in the UK is used to power our factories or the national grid and more than 11,000 tonnes of food across our UK factories is sent to feed animals every year.

For example, at our Burton factory we take brewer's yeast, a by-product from beer production that would otherwise go to waste, to make Marmite. Waste generated from the Marmite manufacturing process goes into an on-site anaerobic digester which produces bio-gas used to fuel the boilers. These, in turn, produce steam to run the plant. This circular approach to waste provides 50% of the gas needed to power the factory.

Our Gloucester ice cream factory makes ice brands including Magnum, Cornetto and Solero. If any products do not meet our quality specifications, they are recovered and reworked into other products. If it's not possible to rework the product, it is sent off-site for animal feed, including to some very lucky pigs!

The remainder of our food waste that cannot be redistributed to people, used to feed animals, or re-used to power our factories, is either used for industrial composting or for land application where it is used as fertiliser, or it goes to incineration with energy capture.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 16:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNILEVER PLC
11:13aUNILEVER  : Our fight on food waste – from production to plate
PU
03/04UNILEVER  : It's time to end the silence on domestic violence
PU
03/04PRESS RELEASE  : Lenzing AG / Lenzing takes over management control for Hygiene ..
DJ
03/03UK's DS Smith gains from orders packed and shipped in online boom
RE
03/03EMMANUEL FABER : Danone needs new independent chairman instead of Faber, says in..
RE
03/03Danone needs new independent chairman instead of Faber, says investor Artisan
RE
03/02Danone activist investor says Faber should quit as chairman
RE
03/02EMMANUEL FABER : Danone activist investor says Faber should quit as chairman
RE
03/02Danone activist investor says Faber should quit as chairman
RE
03/02DANONE S A  : Yogurt Giant Danone Posts an Unappetizing Job Ad
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 719 M 60 466 M 60 466 M
Net income 2020 5 860 M 6 986 M 6 986 M
Net Debt 2020 22 476 M 26 796 M 26 796 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 117 B 141 B 140 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 550,21 GBX
Last Close Price 3 854,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-12.25%141 457
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-12.21%300 791
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.7.14%103 455
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-8.22%70 948
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-12.75%63 167
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.97%62 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ