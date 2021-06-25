Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 11:35:05 am
4259 GBX   +0.25%
Unilever : Products that provide a natural balancing act

06/25/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
When the bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microbes that make up the human microbiome are living in harmony all is well. When they aren't, you know about it. 'An imbalance in the microbiome of the skin, scalp and oral surfaces can cause conditions such as eczema, atopic dermatitis, acne, dandruff and gingivitis,' says Unilever VP of Science and Technology for Beauty and Personal Care, Sam Samaras. 'In addition, the replacement of these natural colonisers by pathogenic microbes, including viruses, has been linked to the transmission of communicable diseases.'

'An imbalance in the gut, meanwhile, can also cause real problems', adds Science and Technology Manager for Foods & Refreshment, Dr Simone Pyle. 'Microbes play a very important role in the gut. In fact, without the gut microbiome, it would be very difficult to survive.

'When we think about our gut microbiome people assume we mean gut health and it can play a major role in gut diseases and disorders but it does much more. The bacteria in our gut produces vitamin K and B, as well as fatty acids. It's where 70% of our body's immune system is found. And it's sometimes called the second brain because 90% of the happy neurotransmitter serotonin is found in the gut.'

Sam and Simone are part of Unilever's team of R&D scientists who have spent years researching the microbiome and its part in a range of health and wellbeing needs. And their hard work has paid off. They have more than 100 patents and publications in this space.

What they've discovered is that instead of tackling 'bad' microbes with broad spectrum anti-microbial products, there is more benefit in developing products that work to maintain a healthy diversity of microbes and that help the body's 'good' microbes.

On World Microbiome Day we're taking time to celebrate how understanding these approaches is helping us make better choices about the products we develop and produce, so they are more sustainable for the planet.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
