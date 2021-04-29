Unilever : Q1 2021 trading statementPDF | 3MB

Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/29 03:56:25 am
4195.5 GBX   +2.89%
03:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong earnings drive FTSE 100 higher; midcaps underperform
03:41aFTSE 100 leaps as strong earnings drive index higher
03:35aUNILEVER  : Q1 2021 trading statement
Unilever : Q1 2021 trading statement

04/29/2021 | 03:35am EDT
Unilever Q1 2021 Trading Statement

Alan Jope & Graeme Pitkethly

29th April 2021

Safe harbour statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning ofthe United States Private Securities Litigation ReformAct of 1995.Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative ofthese terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results,and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Theseforward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Unilever Group (the 'Group'). They are not historical facts,nor are they guarantees of future performance.

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actualresults to differ materially from those expressedor implied by these forward-lookingstatements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principalfactorswhich couldcauseactual results to differ materiallyare: Unilever's global brands not meetingconsumer preferences; Unilever's abilityto innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfoliomanagement; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; Unilever's ability to find sustainablesolutions to its plastic packaging; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talentedemployees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safeand high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions,divestitures and business transformation projects; economic,social and politicalrisks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory,tax and legal matters. A number of these risks have increased as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

These forward-lookingstatements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable lawor regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publiclyany updates or revisions to any forward-lookingstatements contained herein to reflect any changein the Group's expectations with regardthereto or any changein events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the LondonStock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and ExchangeCommission, including in the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2020.

2

Alan Jope

Unilever Q1 2021 Trading Statement

29th April 2021

Strong start to the year

Operational

Competitiveness

Growth

excellence

Penetration

Underlying Sales Growth

Innovation

57%

5.7%

Design for channel

% Business Winning MAT

4.7%

Brand purpose

Underlying Volume Growth

Fuel for growth

4

Strategic change agenda

Prestige Beauty &

Functional

Nutrition

  • Prestige Beauty returned to strong growth
  • Functional nutrition on track for >€1bn turnover, with all 7 brands growing strongly

Tea

  • Operational separation progressing well and expected to complete this year
  • New external CEO to lead this business into next phase

Elida Beauty

  • Separation is underway of smaller BPC brands including Q-Tips, Caress, TIGI, Timotei, Impulse and Monsavon
  • Revenues of €0.6bn in 2020
  • Dedicated management focus

€3bn share

buyback

  • Share buyback programme commencing in May of up to €3bn, to be completed by the end of the year
  • Reflects our strong free cash flow delivery and balance sheet position

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 100 M 61 993 M 61 993 M
Net income 2021 5 916 M 7 177 M 7 177 M
Net Debt 2021 20 861 M 25 308 M 25 308 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 123 B 149 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 487,83 GBX
Last Close Price 4 077,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-7.16%148 820
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.56%321 159
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.18.52%114 451
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.56%75 005
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.13%66 581
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.27%65 388
