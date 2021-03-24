Log in
UNILEVER PLC

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
03/24 12:30:00 pm
4063.5 GBX   -0.26%
02:03pUNILEVER  : Setting standards for the future of food
PU
09:41aUK Government to Analyze 'Plan for Growth' with UK Corporate Heads
MT
03/23UNILEVER PLC  : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Unilever : Setting standards for the future of food

03/24/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
All these milestones bear testimony to how important nutrition has become to the business and the people in it. However, they are milestones - the journey is far from over and the momentum generated over the last ten years will help enable the business to meet them successfully.

So what is next? The Future Foods initiative has provided a roadmap for the next steps in Unilever's nutritional journey, including new targets. By 2025 the aim is to have doubled the number of foods that deliver positive nutritional value through increasing their fruit, vegetable or micronutrient content.

By 2022, we also hope to see 70% of Unilever's food portfolio meeting HNS standards and to see 85% of it helping consumers limit their salt intake to no more than 5g per day.

Finally, we want to ensure that 95% of our packaged ice cream contain no more than 22g of sugar per portion and no more than 250 calories.

These are ambitious targets but ones that the team is ready and eager to meet.'I feel enormously proud that we achieved our target on HNS compliant products. It took courage, we had many challenges, but we all believed it was the right thing to do,' says Els de Groene, Global Nutrition Director.

'Overachieving the 60% milestone delivers the message that we take this agenda seriously,' concludes Carla. 'But we do not want to stop here. We must continue to raise the bar on nutritional standards, while dialling up positive nutrition.'

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 165 M 60 502 M 60 502 M
Net income 2021 6 073 M 7 182 M 7 182 M
Net Debt 2021 20 703 M 24 481 M 24 481 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 124 B 147 B 146 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 580,51 GBX
Last Close Price 4 074,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-7.24%144 664
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.70%316 576
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.5.67%105 037
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.35%71 607
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.39%64 219
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.12%61 806
