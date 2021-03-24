Unilever : Setting standards for the future of food

All these milestones bear testimony to how important nutrition has become to the business and the people in it. However, they are milestones - the journey is far from over and the momentum generated over the last ten years will help enable the business to meet them successfully.

So what is next? The Future Foods initiative has provided a roadmap for the next steps in Unilever's nutritional journey, including new targets. By 2025 the aim is to have doubled the number of foods that deliver positive nutritional value through increasing their fruit, vegetable or micronutrient content.

By 2022, we also hope to see 70% of Unilever's food portfolio meeting HNS standards and to see 85% of it helping consumers limit their salt intake to no more than 5g per day.

Finally, we want to ensure that 95% of our packaged ice cream contain no more than 22g of sugar per portion and no more than 250 calories.

These are ambitious targets but ones that the team is ready and eager to meet.'I feel enormously proud that we achieved our target on HNS compliant products. It took courage, we had many challenges, but we all believed it was the right thing to do,' says Els de Groene, Global Nutrition Director.

'Overachieving the 60% milestone delivers the message that we take this agenda seriously,' concludes Carla. 'But we do not want to stop here. We must continue to raise the bar on nutritional standards, while dialling up positive nutrition.'