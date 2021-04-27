Log in
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/27 06:36:10 am
4070.25 GBX   -0.39%
Unilever : The world's first deodorant designed for people with disabilities

04/27/2021 | 06:23am EDT
Degree Inclusive's hooked container is designed for one-handed usage. Enhanced grip placement and magnetic 'click' closures make it easier for users with limited grip or sight to remove and replace the cap. A larger roll-on applicator means the product reaches a greater surface area per swipe. The label also includes instructions in braille.

In partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, non-profit organisations Open Style Lab and The Lighthouse Chicago, and a panel of engineers, designers and occupational therapists, Degree invited 200 consumers with a range of physical disabilities to trial its prototype roll-on. Their feedback will be applied to help improve the product for its future commercial launch.

'As a brand that's committed to inspiring confidence in everyone to move more, Degree believes no one should be held back from breaking a sweat and enjoying the transformative benefits of movement,' says Kathryn Swallow, Global Degree Brand Vice President.

'More than 60 million people in the US live with a disability, yet products and experiences are still not designed with this community in mind. With Degree Inclusive, we hope to inspire bold action across the industry to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal playing field.'

To learn more about Degree Inclusive and the brand's long-term commitment to equitable access to movement for all, visit www.degreedeodorant.com.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 10:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
