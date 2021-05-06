Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Unilever PLC
  News
  Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : The world's first laundry capsule made using recycled carbon emissions

05/06/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Working alongside two partners - carbon recycling company LanzaTech and India Glycols, a manufacturer of green technology-based chemicals - we have produced a surfactant made from carbon emissions.

Surfactants are a key ingredient for creating the foam and cleaning action of many household cleaning and laundry products. They are typically derived from fossil fuels, but this new process means we can now make them using recycled carbon.

There are three stages to the process. LanzaTech first captures the industrial emissions at a steel mill in Beijing and converts the waste gases into ethanol. India Glycols then converts the ethanol into ethylene oxide, which is used to make a range of ingredients, including surfactants. We then use this surfactant in the manufacture of our new OMO (Persil) laundry capsules at our Hefei factory in China.

The process LanzaTech is using to create ethanol from captured carbon cuts the greenhouse gas emissions by 82% compared to the traditional fossil-fuel process.

The new limited-edition OMO capsules launched in China on 22 April - at no extra cost to consumers - marking the first time that a surfactant made using captured carbon emissions has come onto the market in a cleaning product.

'Advancements in technology like this means we can now reinvent the chemistry of our products,' says Peter ter Kulve, President of our Home Care division. 'Instead of valuable carbon being released directly into the atmosphere, we can capture it and recycle it in our products in place of using fossil fuels.

'We want to make sustainability easy for everyone that uses our products. New innovations like this help move our iconic cleaning brands away from fossil fuels without compromising on performance or affordability. We're excited by the potential that this breakthrough represents for future innovations across our portfolio and our industry.'

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 13:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 070 M 61 491 M 61 491 M
Net income 2021 5 941 M 7 153 M 7 153 M
Net Debt 2021 22 283 M 26 829 M 26 829 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 128 B 154 B 154 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4 586,20 GBX
Last Close Price 4 221,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-3.88%153 984
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.08%326 741
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.10.53%106 655
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.06%76 219
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.17%68 794
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.22%64 121