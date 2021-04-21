Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever : To boldly innovate for people and the planet

04/21/2021 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'In many ways,' says Samantha Samaras, Unilever VP of Science and Technology for Beauty and Personal Care, 'the questions people ask of science haven't changed. We've always been asked: 'How can I protect my family; clean my skin; improve my health and wellbeing?''

Instead, the change has been in the digital tools and the speed in developing new products to answer them. 'Twenty years ago, or even ten,' says Samantha, 'it took years to clone a gene; now the same work can be done in a fraction of the time, at a fraction of the cost.

'And through the ability to look at large sets of complex data using AI and machine learning, not only can we learn more, more quickly, we can also learn things we couldn't learn before, and that is where innovation is heading.'

And that innovation continues to accelerate.

Currently, Unilever has a portfolio of more than 20,000 patents. AI, robotics, data and digital modelling - combined with intellectual property and the expertise of over 5,000 R&D professionals in 60+ countries around the world - mean that it is adding to this number at a rate of hundreds of patents a year, which is a key driver of business growth.

It also means that - when it comes to scientific 'firsts' - Unilever has more than its fairshare. Some 20 years of research into the human microbiome, for example, has led to more than 100 patents in this space.

It's seen the development of products such as Zendium, a toothpaste that uses natural enzymes and proteins to boost good mouth bacteria and help improve gum health and fight bad breath. It has led to the understanding of mild cleansing of the Dove cleansers that are 'microbiome gentle'.

And it's seen an increase in successful collaborations, such as one with the University of York to identify a unique enzyme responsible for armpit odour, known popularly as BO.

More relationships like this are a given. Global challenges such as climate change, broken food systems and discrimination are too big to conquer alone. Partnering with academia and the smartest companies to explore, develop and scale technologies that enable change for the better means we expect 70% of our future innovations to come from collaborations.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:25:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNILEVER PLC
04:26aUNILEVER  : To boldly innovate for people and the planet
PU
03:05aDeliverect connects to delivery boom with $65 million funding
RE
04/20Home cooking, booze demand fire up global grocery sales in 2020 - report
RE
04/20Indian shares reverse course to end lower as restriction worries return
RE
04/19LONDON SCHOOL OF HYGIENE & TROPICAL : LSHTM expertise helps global handwashing ..
AQ
04/19UNILEVER  : Bernstein Reaffirms Unilever At Underperform, Lowers PT
MT
04/19UNILEVER PLC  : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04/19UNILEVER  : UK aid and Unilever reach one billion people with global hygiene cam..
AQ
04/18UNILEVER  : UK government global hygiene coalition reaches 1 billion people
PU
04/15GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Ulvr
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 117 M 61 515 M 61 515 M
Net income 2021 5 920 M 7 124 M 7 124 M
Net Debt 2021 20 847 M 25 087 M 25 087 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 125 B 151 B 151 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 512,83 GBX
Last Close Price 4 128,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-6.01%150 911
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.00%336 399
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.16.24%112 158
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.02%76 131
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.01%68 115
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.05%66 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ