  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/16 11:35:45 am
4157.5 GBX   -0.19%
04:53aUNILEVER  : UK government global hygiene coalition reaches 1 billion people
PU
04/15GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Ulvr
MT
04/14UNILEVER  : Building a new future for the factory floor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Unilever : UK government global hygiene coalition reaches 1 billion people

04/18/2021 | 04:53am EDT
Handwashing and hygiene are two of the most effective, affordable and easiest ways to help reduce the spread of germs. It was with the aim of helping as many people as possible adopt good hygiene habits that the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Unilever jointly launched the £100 million HBCC global effort in March 2020.

Since then, Unilever, with its expertise in hygiene behaviour change and mass media communications, has worked with 21 NGOs and UN partners via the HBCC to implement on-ground programmes and run mass media campaigns, aimed at raising hygiene awareness and teaching hygiene principles.

Unilever's hygiene brands Domestos and Lifebuoy have a long history of hygiene programming. The HBCC projects have been established using these existing evidence-based programmes, benefiting from proven behaviour-change methodology.

Unilever also led the creation of a bespoke HBCC hygiene campaign: Hands-Face-Space-Surface. The campaign teaches and reminds people of the importance of key hygiene behaviours in the fight against Covid-19. It has been translated into more than 30 languages and will be aired in over 18 countries.

Disclaimer

Unilever plc published this content on 18 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 08:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 51 161 M 61 301 M 61 301 M
Net income 2021 5 930 M 7 105 M 7 105 M
Net Debt 2021 20 745 M 24 857 M 24 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 126 B 151 B 151 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 512,83 GBX
Last Close Price 4 164,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-5.19%150 913
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.36%337 975
THE ESTéE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.17.32%113 286
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.64%77 453
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.91%68 395
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC1.82%65 656
