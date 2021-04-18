Unilever : UK government global hygiene coalition reaches 1 billion people

Handwashing and hygiene are two of the most effective, affordable and easiest ways to help reduce the spread of germs. It was with the aim of helping as many people as possible adopt good hygiene habits that the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Unilever jointly launched the £100 million HBCC global effort in March 2020.

Since then, Unilever, with its expertise in hygiene behaviour change and mass media communications, has worked with 21 NGOs and UN partners via the HBCC to implement on-ground programmes and run mass media campaigns, aimed at raising hygiene awareness and teaching hygiene principles.

Unilever's hygiene brands Domestos and Lifebuoy have a long history of hygiene programming. The HBCC projects have been established using these existing evidence-based programmes, benefiting from proven behaviour-change methodology.

Unilever also led the creation of a bespoke HBCC hygiene campaign: Hands-Face-Space-Surface. The campaign teaches and reminds people of the importance of key hygiene behaviours in the fight against Covid-19. It has been translated into more than 30 languages and will be aired in over 18 countries.