Unilever announces the appointment of Heiko Schipper as President of its nutrition division, which includes Knorr and Hellmann's. He will join the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group and its management team on May 1.

Currently President of Bayer Consumer Health, Heiko Schipper has extensive experience and a successful track record in the global food and nutrition industry. He joined Bayer in 2018 after an initial career with Nestlé.

