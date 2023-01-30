Advanced search
Unilever picks non-exec and dairy firm boss as next CEO

01/30/2023 | 03:12am EST
(Alliance News) - Unilever PLC on Monday said it has named existing board member and Royal FrieslandCampina NV boss Hein Schumacher as its new chief executive.

Schumacher has been CEO of the Amersfoort, Netherlands-based dairy co-operative since 2018. He joined the Unilever board as a non-executive director in October last year.

He will begin as Unilever CEO on July 1, after a one-month handover period. Hein will replace Alan Jope, who announced in September 2022 his intention to retire from the London-based consumer goods company.

Unilever Chair Nils Andersen said: "Hein is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of delivery in the global consumer goods industry. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in both developed and developing markets.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Alan for his leadership of Unilever. The changes he has made to the company's strategy, structure and organisation leave Unilever far better positioned for success. Alan will continue to lead Unilever until the end of June. He will be retiring after a tremendous 37-year career with our business."

Jope's stint has Unilever CEO has been marred of late by shareholder pressure.

The Dove soap maker added prominent shareholder Nelson Peltz to its board in May, rasing expectations of a shake-up at the company. Jope came under pressure in early 2022 after Unilever's failed approach to buy GSK PLC's consumer health arm.

The unit was then spun-out of GSK and named Haleon PLC. Unilever had attempted to acquire the unit for GBP50 billion.

Unilever shares were 0.8% higher at 4,054.50 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

