LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Unilever on Tuesday reported better-than-expected underlying quarterly sales as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream again raised prices to make up for higher costs.

The British company reported a 7.9% rise in underlying sales, beating analysts' average forecast of a 6.4% increase, a company-provided consensus showed. (Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Mark Potter)