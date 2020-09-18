Unilever's Dutch shareholders vote on unification, HQ move

* Unilever NV shareholder vote to be revealed Monday
* Unilever PLC shareholders vote to follow on Oct. 12
* Shareholders seen backing the plan to simplify M&A
* Dutch lawmakers, Brexit could still pose problems
AMSTERDAM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Unilever NV
in the Netherlands are expected to back plans to unify
the consumer goods giant under a single parent company based in
London and end 90 years as an Anglo-Dutch hybrid.
The result of an online vote will be released on Monday
during an extraordinary shareholders' meeting streamed online
due to the coronavirus, with investors in British Unilever Plc
due to vote on Oct. 12. If approved by both sides,
Unilever hopes to unify on Nov. 22.
The maker of Dove soap, Surf detergent and Ben & Jerry's ice
cream has argued that the dual national structure hampers its
ability to conduct acquisitions and disposals quickly, such as
the planned sale of its three-billion euro tea business.
"My guess is that [the vote] will pass and it will give
Unilever a simpler organisational structure, making it easier
for effective management actions to take place," said Steve
Clayton, UK fund manager of the Hargreaves Lansdown Select Fund
range, whose UK Income fund has a 6.2 percent weighting in
Unilever.
Unilever began its push to restructure under previous
management after a failed $143 billion takeover approach by
Kraft Heinz in February 2017.
Tax and political considerations thwarted its first attempt
to unify in Rotterdam in 2018, with concerns about a 15% Dutch
dividend withholding tax and forced selling by some UK
shareholders once Unilever was dropped from Britain's FTSE 100.
Now, Britain's departure from the European Union gives some
extra urgency, as a delay beyond this year could mean that the
marriage of the company's two arms could face additional
scrutiny from EU and British regulators as a cross-border
merger.
"We are definitely in favour of the reunification. The
situation has been running on for far too long and has presented
an unnecessary distraction," said Freddie Lait, chief investment
officer of Latitude Investment management. "It makes complete
sense ... and it should not be controversial."
Glass Lewis, an independent share advisory group, recommends
voting for unification.
The British government has also cheered the plan. Dutch
politicians are less enthusiastic.
In 2018, Prime Minister Mark Rutte tried unsuccessfully to
scrap the 15% tax on dividends. The cut was intended to keep
Unilever and Royal Dutch Shell in the Netherlands, but became
seen as a gift to rich foreign investors.
Dutch politicians also do not want their country missing out
on collecting some 300 million euros ($355 million) annual tax
from Unilever, leading an opposition party to propose an "Exit
Tax".
Unilever says that idea violates European law, but if
enacted as proposed, it would cost the company 11 billion euros
-- enough to derail unification once again.
"If it doesn't happen, the last hundred years or so suggests
that Unilever will continue to thrive, all around the globe,"
said Hargreaves Lansdown's Clayton.
($1 = 0.8440 euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)