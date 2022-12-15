Advanced search
Unilever says litigation with Ben & Jerry's board has 'been resolved'

12/15/2022 | 12:49pm EST
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday that its litigation with the independent board of Ben & Jerry's over the sale of its Israeli ice cream business has "been resolved".

The company did not provide details of how the litigation had been resolved.

Unilever in June sold its Ben & Jerry's ice cream business in Israel and the West Bank to its local licensee, Avi Zinger, for an undisclosed sum. The next month, Ben & Jerry's filed a lawsuit against a Unilever subsidiary to try to block the sale.

The Vermont-based ice cream brand said last year it no longer wanted to sell its products in the occupied West Bank because it was inconsistent with its values. Ben & Jerry's products have been for sale in Israel for decades.

In an updated lawsuit filed in September, Ben & Jerry's said it was seeking damages and wanted the trademarks returned. The company also asked a judge to stop Zinger from selling the ice cream in the West Bank.

Ben & Jerry's declined to comment and Ben & Jerry's independent board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I am pleased that the litigation between Unilever and the independent Board of Ben & Jerrys has been resolved," Avi Zinger said in a statement on Thursday.

"There is no change to the agreement I made with Unilever earlier in the year. I look forward to continuing to produce and sell the great tasting Ben & Jerry’s ice cream under the Hebrew and Arabic trademarks throughout Israel and the West Bank long into the future." (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)


