Unilever says litigation with Ben & Jerry's board has 'been resolved'

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday
that its litigation with the independent board of Ben & Jerry's
over the sale of its Israeli ice cream business has "been
resolved".
The company did not provide details of how the litigation
had been resolved.
Unilever in June sold its Ben & Jerry's ice cream business
in Israel and the West Bank to its local licensee, Avi Zinger,
for an undisclosed sum. The next month, Ben & Jerry's filed a
lawsuit against a Unilever subsidiary to try to block the sale.
The Vermont-based ice cream brand said last year it no
longer wanted to sell its products in the occupied West Bank
because it was inconsistent with its values. Ben & Jerry's
products have been for sale in Israel for decades.
In an updated lawsuit filed in September, Ben & Jerry's said
it was seeking damages and wanted the trademarks returned. The
company also asked a judge to stop Zinger from selling the ice
cream in the West Bank.
Ben & Jerry's declined to comment and Ben & Jerry's
independent board did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
"I am pleased that the litigation between Unilever and the
independent Board of Ben & Jerrys has been resolved," Avi Zinger
said in a statement on Thursday.
"There is no change to the agreement I made with Unilever
earlier in the year. I look forward to continuing to produce and
sell the great tasting Ben & Jerry’s ice cream under the Hebrew
and Arabic trademarks throughout Israel and the West Bank long
into the future."
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Barbara Lewis)