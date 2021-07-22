Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates

07/22/2021 | 02:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Unilever is seen at the headquarters in Rotterdam

(Reuters) -Unilever Plc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter and first half as consumers cooked more meals at home, but it reduced its full-year operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs.

Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise rose 5% in the three months that ended June 30, beating the 4.8% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.

Half-year sales came in 5.4% higher, above the 4.3% forecast and ahead of the group's mid-term target of 3-5% growth.

The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat compared to slightly up earlier.

"Unilever has delivered a strong first half, with underlying sales growth of 5.4% driven by our continued focus on operational excellence," Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in a statement, noting growing cost inflation pressure.

The $112 billion company's results come at a time of a controversy over its U.S. subsidiary Ben & Jerry's move to end ice-cream sales in occupied Palestinian territories that has caused a backlash against the brand in Israel.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations, the re-opening of developed economies and nearly $6 trillion in U.S. government relief since the pandemic's outbreak are fuelling demand for everything from cars to restaurant meals, straining the supply chain, creating labour shortages and driving up commodity prices.

Underlying earnings per share for the company that counts Lipton teas and TreSemme shampoo among the 400 brands it sells, came in at 1.33 euros for the first half, also beating the 1.24 euro ($1.46) average estimate. Underlying operating margin fell 1 percentage point, less than the 1.2 percentage point drop analysts had been expecting.

Overall, first-half turnover came in at 25.8 billion euros, a touch above the 25.7 billion euros analysts had expected.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNILEVER PLC
02:28aUNILEVER : Strong half-year results driven by sharp focus on operational excelle..
PU
02:27aUNILEVER : second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates
RE
02:18aUNILEVER : Q2 2021 full announcementPDF | 604KB
PU
02:18aUNILEVER : Q2 2021 highlightsPDF | 154KB
PU
02:06aUNILEVER : Earnings Flash (ULVR.L) UNILEVER Reports H1 EPS EUR1.19
MT
01:39aIndian shares rise on banks, metals boost, HUL results expectation
RE
12:16aELON MUSK : Stocks Rally to Continue as Virus Fears Ease; ECB Awaited
DJ
07/21UNILEVER : Appointment of Non-Executive Director (Form 6-K)
PU
07/21UNILEVER : "Say On Climate" — Key Considerations In Implementing Sharehold..
AQ
07/21Surging commodity costs put Unilever margins in spotlight
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51 278 M 60 483 M 60 483 M
Net income 2021 5 723 M 6 750 M 6 750 M
Net Debt 2021 22 380 M 26 397 M 26 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 130 B 153 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 148 949
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4 303,00 GBX
Average target price 4 570,85 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-2.03%154 411
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY0.04%330 316
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.21.37%114 536
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED1.69%77 609
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.89%68 913
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-2.75%63 634