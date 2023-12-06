Unilever announced on Wednesday that a dozen of its brands will sponsor the Euro soccer tournament, to be held next summer in Germany.

The consumer goods giant says that several of its food brands, including Hellmann's, Calve, Knorr, Colman's, Amora and The Vegetarian Butcher, will be partners of the event.

On the cosmetics side, Rexona, Dove Men+Care, Axe, Radox and Dusch Das will also be official sponsors of the competition.

Unilever says it wants to benefit from the huge audience for the tournament, which is expected to attract some five billion spectators to the 51 matches scheduled.

