Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Unilever PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:39 2022-06-15 am EDT
3623.00 GBX   +0.37%
05:22pUnilever shareholder sues over Ben & Jerry's Israel boycott
RE
07:33aUNILEVER : Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference 2022 (PDF 7.2MB)
PU
06/13UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unilever shareholder sues over Ben & Jerry's Israel boycott

06/15/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ben & Jerry's, a brand of Unilever, is seen on display in a store in Manhattan, New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Unilever Plc was sued on Wednesday by a U.S. shareholder who said the company mishandled the decision by its Ben & Jerry's unit to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the proposed class action in Manhattan federal court, Unilever improperly concealed the decision before it was announced, recognizing that many U.S. states might divest from companies that support anti-Israel boycotts, yet stood behind it once the news became public.

Ben & Jerry's announced last July it would stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem, and sever its three-decade relationship with an Israeli ice cream maker that rejected the ban.

The price of Unilever American depositary receipts ("ADRs") fell nearly 8% over six days as Florida and Texas reviewed their relationships with the British consumer goods company, and some Jewish groups accused Ben & Jerry's of anti-Semitism.

Seven states including Florida, Texas and New York later divested their pension fund investments in Unilever, the complaint said.

"As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the declines in the market value of Unilever ADRs, plaintiff and other class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the complaint said.

The lawsuit was filed by a Michigan pension fund, the City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System.

Unilever did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Chief Executive Alan Jope and Unilever's board are also defendants.

Founded in 1978, Ben & Jerry's has long positioned itself as socially conscious, and kept its independence to pursue that mission after being acquired by Unilever in 2000.

Ben & Jerry's said last July that selling ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories was "inconsistent with our values."

Most countries consider Israeli settlements in those territories illegal, which Israel disputes.

The Israeli ice cream maker, American Quality Products Ltd, sued Ben & Jerry's in March for refusing to renew its license. A New Jersey judge put that case on hold last week after the parties agreed to arbitration.

The case is City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System v Unilever Plc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-05011.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNILEVER PLC
05:22pUnilever shareholder sues over Ben & Jerry's Israel boycott
RE
07:33aUNILEVER : Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference 2022 (PDF 7.2MB)
PU
06/13UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/08UNILEVER PLC : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/07UNILEVER : View the presentation (PDF 2.98MB)
PU
06/06Arshiya Aims to Start Work At New Warehouse in Fiscal Q2
MT
06/06Peltz readies for battle at Unilever as Trian boss looks hard at headcount
AQ
06/02Unilever Investor Flossbach Von Storch Supports Peltz's Appointment to Board
MT
06/02NELSON PELTZ : Top-10 Unilever investor backs Peltz to bring urgency
RE
06/01UNILEVER PLC : HSBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNILEVER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 57 782 M 60 108 M 60 108 M
Net income 2022 5 712 M 5 942 M 5 942 M
Net Debt 2022 24 106 M 25 077 M 25 077 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 107 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 148 012
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 42,05 €
Average target price 46,72 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating, Transformation & People Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-8.58%110 565
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-18.18%321 122
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-35.64%86 042
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-8.87%65 423
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-12.97%62 234
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-5.58%51 484