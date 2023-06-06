Advanced search
    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:16:34 2023-06-06 am EDT
4046.25 GBX   -0.61%
Unilever starts search to replace Nils Andersen as chair

06/06/2023 | 02:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - Unilever PLC has appointed executive search firm Spencer Stuart to find a replacement for Chair Nils Andersen, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing "people familiar with the situation".

Bloomberg noted that the move continues a shake-up of the top ranks of the London-based consumer goods firm since it added activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board last year. This followed a failed attempt to buy the consumer healthcare arm of GSK PLC, since spun off as Haleon PLC.

Late last month, Unilever said Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly intends to leave the company at the end of May next year.

In the meantime, Hein Schumacher will take over as chief executive from Alan Jope on July 1. The appointment of Schumacher was announced back in January. He already is a Unilever board and joins from Dutch dairy co-operative Royal FrieslandCampina NV.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 59 881 M 64 146 M 64 146 M
Net income 2023 6 164 M 6 603 M 6 603 M
Net Debt 2023 23 551 M 25 229 M 25 229 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 3,69%
Capitalization 119 B 127 B 127 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 126 988
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 47,20 €
Average target price 50,05 €
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hein Schumacher CEO-Designate & Non-Executive Director
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNILEVER PLC-2.65%127 161
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.71%343 976
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.34%76 754
ESTEE LAUDER-25.03%64 724
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.48%63 255
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.33%28 999
