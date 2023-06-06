Unilever starts search to replace Nils Andersen as chair

(Alliance News) - Unilever PLC has appointed executive search firm Spencer Stuart to find a replacement for Chair Nils Andersen, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing "people familiar with the situation".

Bloomberg noted that the move continues a shake-up of the top ranks of the London-based consumer goods firm since it added activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board last year. This followed a failed attempt to buy the consumer healthcare arm of GSK PLC, since spun off as Haleon PLC.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-05/unilever-hunts-for-new-chair-after-botched-takeover-and-investor-rows

Late last month, Unilever said Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly intends to leave the company at the end of May next year.

In the meantime, Hein Schumacher will take over as chief executive from Alan Jope on July 1. The appointment of Schumacher was announced back in January. He already is a Unilever board and joins from Dutch dairy co-operative Royal FrieslandCampina NV.

