Unilever : to acquire Yasso in North America

Englewood Cliffs, NJ: Unilever announced today that ithas entered into an agreement to acquire YassoHoldings, Inc., a premium frozen Greek yogurt brand in the United States.

Founded in Boston in 2009 by childhood best friends Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, Yasso is a pioneer in convenient frozen snacks, offering a high-quality range of low-calorie yet indulgent products.



The acquisition is aligned to the premiumisationstrategy of Unilever's Ice Cream Business Group. Yassojoins other premium brands in the portfolio including Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Talenti.

Yasso's products respond to growing demand in North America for on-the-go, healthier and indulgent frozen snacks. The products in the current Yasso range each contain less than 150 calories.

Matt Close, President Ice Cream Unilever said: "I am delighted to welcome Yasso to the Unilever family. It has built a strong position in the fast-growing, premium 'Better For You' segment. This acquisition is a great step in the evolution of our Ice Cream portfolio in North America towards high growth spaces. I am confident that with the full support of Unilever behind Yasso, we will take this fast-growing business to even greater heights."

"We are forever grateful for the team members, consumers, and business partners who supported us along this entrepreneurial journey. With Unilever, we have selected the best partner in the world, who believes in Yasso's vision and purpose of spreading joy to consumers everywhere," said Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, Co-Founders, Yasso.

Craig Shiesley, CEO Yasso said: "We are excited to join Unilever and become part of the world leader in Ice Cream and Novelties. I'm proud of our company growth and we look forward to working with Unilever to achieve our ambition of overall US category share leadership and expanding the global footprint of our incredible brand."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.