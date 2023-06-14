Unilever : to acquire Yasso in North America

Englewood Cliffs, NJ: Unilever announced today that ithas entered into an agreement to acquire YassoHoldings, Inc., a premium frozen Greek yogurt brand in the United States.
Founded in Boston in 2009 by childhood best friends Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, Yasso is a pioneer in convenient frozen snacks, offering a high-quality range of low-calorie yet indulgent products.
The acquisition is aligned to the premiumisationstrategy of Unilever's Ice Cream Business Group. Yassojoins other premium brands in the portfolio including Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Talenti.
Yasso's products respond to growing demand in North America for on-the-go, healthier and indulgent frozen snacks. The products in the current Yasso range each contain less than 150 calories.
Matt Close, President Ice Cream Unilever said: "I am delighted to welcome Yasso to the Unilever family. It has built a strong position in the fast-growing, premium 'Better For You' segment. This acquisition is a great step in the evolution of our Ice Cream portfolio in North America towards high growth spaces. I am confident that with the full support of Unilever behind Yasso, we will take this fast-growing business to even greater heights."
"We are forever grateful for the team members, consumers, and business partners who supported us along this entrepreneurial journey. With Unilever, we have selected the best partner in the world, who believes in Yasso's vision and purpose of spreading joy to consumers everywhere," said Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, Co-Founders, Yasso.
Craig Shiesley, CEO Yasso said: "We are excited to join Unilever and become part of the world leader in Ice Cream and Novelties. I'm proud of our company growth and we look forward to working with Unilever to achieve our ambition of overall US category share leadership and expanding the global footprint of our incredible brand."
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
About Yasso
Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create snacks that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing novelty brands, attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts.
Yasso currently offers 11 flavors of novelty stick Bars, four flavors of Chocolate Crunch Bars, three frozen Greek yogurt Sandwiches, three flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables and four Yasso Mochi, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide.
Yasso Inc was named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2022 list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit yasso.comand follow the brand @yasso.
Safe Harbour
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'will', 'aim', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'looks', 'believes', 'vision', or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding the Unilever Group's (the 'Group') emissions reduction targets and other climate change related matters (including actions, potential impacts and risks associated therewith). These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting the Group. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance or outcomes.
Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Among other risks and uncertainties, the material or principal factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are: Unilever's global brands not meeting consumer preferences; Unilever's ability to innovate and remain competitive; Unilever's investment choices in its portfolio management; the effect of climate change on Unilever's business; Unilever's ability to find sustainable solutions to its plastic packaging; significant changes or deterioration in customer relationships; the recruitment and retention of talented employees; disruptions in our supply chain and distribution; increases or volatility in the cost of raw materials and commodities; the production of safe and high quality products; secure and reliable IT infrastructure; execution of acquisitions, divestitures and business transformation projects; economic, social and political risks and natural disasters; financial risks; failure to meet high and ethical standards; and managing regulatory, tax and legal matters. A number of these risks have increased as a result of the Russia/Ukraine war.
These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Group's filings with the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Unilever Annual Report and Accounts 2022 and the Annual Report on Form 20-F 2022.