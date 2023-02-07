Advanced search
02/07/2023
4104.00 GBX   -1.43%
04:59pUnilever to build Mexico plant as part of $400 million investment
RE
10:56aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
06:59aUnilever : Meet Richard, winner of FDF's Apprentice of the Year
PU
Unilever to build Mexico plant as part of $400 million investment

02/07/2023 | 04:59pm EST
Illustration of Unilever logo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unilever Plc will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.

The plant, which will be located in Salinas Victoria on the outskirts of Monterrey, will manufacture beauty and personal care products, Unilever said.

The investment will bring in 1,200 new direct and indirect jobs, the company added.

Unilever already operates four plants in the country, which is a key center for exports to other nations, the company said. The newest plant is set to open in 2024, Unilever said.

In recent months, major producers from Mattel Inc to BMW have opted to invest in Mexico as part of a boom in "nearshoring," or bringing supply chains closer to their final destination.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry in Mexico City; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
