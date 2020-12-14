Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Unilever PLC    ULVR   GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC

(ULVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Unilever to put its climate change plans to shareholder vote

12/14/2020 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

(Reuters) -Consumer packaged goods giant Unilever Plc said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval on its plans to tackle climate change, making it the world's largest company to put such a move up for a vote.

Shareholders will be allowed to vote on steps, including reducing emissions to net zero from its own operations and halving the environmental impact of products by 2030.

The maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Lipton tea is also aiming to cut emissions to net zero from sourcing to point of sale by 2039, 11 years ahead of the Paris agreement deadline. "Unilever believes that the economy-wide shift to net-zero emissions will require a greater and deeper level of engagement between companies and their investors about their climate transition plans," the nearly $120 billion food-to-beauty-products conglomerate said.

The Anglo-Dutch firm's move comes at a time when shareholders have been putting pressure on companies to respond to the "scale and urgency" of the climate change crisis.

Larger rival Procter & Gamble in October faced a shareholder rebellion on its efforts to tackle climate change, with two-thirds of votes cast in favour of a proposal mandating the Tide detergent maker to be more transparent about the way it sourced palm oil and was reducing deforestation.

BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, said last week that it would more than double the number of companies it engages with over climate-related issues.

Unilever said it would be sharing a climate-action plan ahead of its annual general meeting on May 5, where it will be put to a shareholder vote. The company will then seek a non-binding advisory vote every three years on any "material" changes made or proposed.

The company also plans to report on its progress against the plan annually starting 2022.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2020
All news about UNILEVER PLC
08:55aUnilever to put its climate change plans to shareholder vote
RE
08:35aUNILEVER : to Put Climate Action Plan up for Nonbinding Shareholder Vote
MT
08:12aUnilever to put its climate change plans to shareholder vote
RE
07:36aUNILEVER : to Set Climate-Change Plan before Shareholders
DJ
07:23aUNILEVER : to seek shareholder approval for climate transition action plan
PU
12/12Gargling Could Slow Covid-19 Spread, Mouthwash Makers Say
DJ
12/11Ben & Jerry's in Winter? If You're Home Anyway, Why Not?
DJ
12/11UNILEVER : Ingredients In-Depth Focus – December 2020
AQ
12/10UNILEVER : Ben & Jerry's partners with Colin Kaepernick for 'Change the Whirled'..
AQ
12/10UNILEVER : New Food Issue 6 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50 636 M 61 478 M 61 478 M
Net income 2020 5 931 M 7 201 M 7 201 M
Net Debt 2020 22 470 M 27 281 M 27 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 127 B 153 B 154 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 149 867
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart UNILEVER PLC
Duration : Period :
Unilever PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNILEVER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4 859,64 GBX
Last Close Price 4 420,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Jope Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman
Nitin Paranjpe Chief Operating Officer
Graeme David Pitkethly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Slater Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNILEVER PLC1.60%153 322
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY9.30%338 491
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.18.98%88 865
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED23.42%75 629
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY23.01%72 585
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC8.24%62 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ