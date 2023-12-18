Unilever announces that it has received a binding offer from Yellow Wood Partners for Elida Beauty, which comprises over 20 beauty and personal care brands including Q-Tips, Caress, Timotei and Tigi, and has sales of around €0.8 billion in 2022.
'This is another step towards optimizing our Personal Care portfolio', explains Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever Personal Care. Our priority is to accelerate the growth of our strong brands'.
The binding offer, the financial terms of which are undisclosed, is subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory requirements and consultation processes. Completion is scheduled for mid-2024.
December 18, 2023 at 03:12 am EST
